Equine Healthcare Market To Reach USD 7 Billion By 2034, Driven By Technology And Rising Equine Sports Demand

Equine Healthcare Market to hit $7B by 2034 at 6.8% CAGR, driven by tech innovations, rising equine sports demand, and growing global horse populations.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 25, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The global equine healthcare market is projected to grow from USD 3.56 billion in 2024 to USD 7.0 billion by 2034, reflecting a steady 6.8% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). Growth is being fueled by rising awareness of horse health, technological advancements in veterinary care, and the increasing value of equine sports and leisure activities.Get Free Sample PDF (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @Strong Demand for Equine Health SolutionsHorses play an important role in global sports, leisure, and cultural activities. With the worldwide equine population expected to rise by 15% over the next decade (WHO), demand for effective disease prevention, treatment, and performance enhancement continues to grow.The pharmaceutical segment will remain the largest, supported by the growing prevalence of equine diseases and the need for effective treatments. Meanwhile, diagnostic services are set to expand the fastest, boosted by advanced veterinary diagnostics and greater awareness among horse owners.Technology Transforming Equine HealthcareTechnology is reshaping how veterinarians and horse owners manage equine health:Telemedicine use in veterinary care has surged 25% year-on-year, improving access to remote consultations and timely interventions.Wearable health monitoring devices for horses, such as those from Equilab and Nightwatch, have seen 30% annual adoption growth, providing real-time health data and enabling early disease detection.AI-driven diagnostics are improving accuracy by 20%, helping veterinarians detect diseases faster and reduce the cost of traditional diagnostic methods.Major companies like Zoetis, Boehringer Ingelheim, and Merck Animal Health are investing heavily in R&D, launching new vaccines and partnering strategically to expand treatment options. For instance, Zoetis launched a new line of equine vaccines in 2024 to strengthen protection against common diseases.The section on the competitive landscape offers valuable and actionable insights related to the business sphere of the equine healthcare market, covering extensive profiling of the key market players. The report offers information about market share, product portfolio, pricing analysis, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, product launches and brand promotions, among others. The report also discusses the initiatives taken by the key companies to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemicEquine Healthcare Competitive Strategies & Notable DevelopmentsTop 10 CompaniesZoetis Inc.Boehringer IngelheimMerck Animal HealthCeva Santé AnimaleElanco Animal HealthVirbacDechra PharmaceuticalsVetoquinolIDEXX LaboratoriesNeogen CorporationRegional Growth OutlookNorth America leads the global market due to its advanced veterinary infrastructure and higher spending on equine care.Asia Pacific is expected to grow the fastest, supported by rising disposable incomes, increasing horse populations, and the popularity of equine sports in countries such as China and India.Barriers to Market ExpansionDespite strong growth prospects, the equine healthcare sector faces key challenges:Regulatory hurdles: New veterinary drugs often take 7–10 years for approval, delaying innovation.High costs: Horse care is significantly more expensive than for other animals. In fact, 62% of horse owners cite veterinary costs as a major concern (American Horse Council).Data challenges: A lack of standardized equine health records makes it difficult for veterinarians to access complete medical histories, impacting quality of care.Veterinarian shortages: The U.S. faces a 20% shortfall of equine veterinarians (AAEP), limiting access to specialized care.Access Full Report Description with Research Methodology and Table of Contents @The report bifurcates the equine healthcare market on the basis of different product types, applications, end-user industries, and key regions of the world where the market has already established its presence. The report accurately offers insights into the supply-demand ratio and production and consumption volume of each segment.Equine Healthcare Market SegmentationBy Product TypePharmaceuticalsVaccinesDiagnostic ServicesNutritionTherapeutic DevicesBy ApplicationDisease PreventionTreatmentPerformance EnhancementBy End UserVeterinary Hospitals and ClinicsResearch InstitutesHorse OwnersBy TechnologyTelemedicineWearable DevicesAI-driven DiagnosticsBy Distribution ChannelVeterinary PharmaciesOnline RetailersDirect SalesLooking AheadThe equine healthcare market is entering a new era where technology and innovation are making horse care more efficient, accessible, and effective. With strong demand from equine sports, rising global ownership, and advances in AI, telemedicine, and wearables, the market is set to deliver significant benefits for horse owners and veterinarians alike.“Equine healthcare is evolving rapidly, combining tradition with innovation. These changes not only improve horse welfare but also support the growing equine sports and leisure industry,” said a lead market analyst.Request a customization of the report @About Reports and DataReports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients to make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

