Equine Healthcare Market To Reach USD 7 Billion By 2034, Driven By Technology And Rising Equine Sports Demand

Equine Healthcare Market to hit $7B by 2034 at 6.8% CAGR, driven by tech innovations, rising equine sports demand, and growing global horse populations.VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 25, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The global equine healthcare market is projected to grow from USD 3.56 billion in 2024 to USD 7.0 billion by 2034, reflecting a steady 6.8% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). Growth is being fueled by rising awareness of horse health, technological advancements in veterinary care, and the increasing value of equine sports and leisure activities.
Strong Demand for Equine Health Solutions
Horses play an important role in global sports, leisure, and cultural activities. With the worldwide equine population expected to rise by 15% over the next decade (WHO), demand for effective disease prevention, treatment, and performance enhancement continues to grow.
The pharmaceutical segment will remain the largest, supported by the growing prevalence of equine diseases and the need for effective treatments. Meanwhile, diagnostic services are set to expand the fastest, boosted by advanced veterinary diagnostics and greater awareness among horse owners.
Technology Transforming Equine Healthcare
Technology is reshaping how veterinarians and horse owners manage equine health:
Telemedicine use in veterinary care has surged 25% year-on-year, improving access to remote consultations and timely interventions.
Wearable health monitoring devices for horses, such as those from Equilab and Nightwatch, have seen 30% annual adoption growth, providing real-time health data and enabling early disease detection.
AI-driven diagnostics are improving accuracy by 20%, helping veterinarians detect diseases faster and reduce the cost of traditional diagnostic methods.
Major companies like Zoetis, Boehringer Ingelheim, and Merck Animal Health are investing heavily in R&D, launching new vaccines and partnering strategically to expand treatment options. For instance, Zoetis launched a new line of equine vaccines in 2024 to strengthen protection against common diseases.
The section on the competitive landscape offers valuable and actionable insights related to the business sphere of the equine healthcare market, covering extensive profiling of the key market players. The report offers information about market share, product portfolio, pricing analysis, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, product launches and brand promotions, among others. The report also discusses the initiatives taken by the key companies to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic
Equine Healthcare Competitive Strategies & Notable Developments
Top 10 Companies
Zoetis Inc.
Boehringer Ingelheim
Merck Animal Health
Ceva Santé Animale
Elanco Animal Health
Virbac
Dechra Pharmaceuticals
Vetoquinol
IDEXX Laboratories
Neogen Corporation
Regional Growth Outlook
North America leads the global market due to its advanced veterinary infrastructure and higher spending on equine care.
Asia Pacific is expected to grow the fastest, supported by rising disposable incomes, increasing horse populations, and the popularity of equine sports in countries such as China and India.
Barriers to Market Expansion
Despite strong growth prospects, the equine healthcare sector faces key challenges:
Regulatory hurdles: New veterinary drugs often take 7–10 years for approval, delaying innovation.
High costs: Horse care is significantly more expensive than for other animals. In fact, 62% of horse owners cite veterinary costs as a major concern (American Horse Council).
Data challenges: A lack of standardized equine health records makes it difficult for veterinarians to access complete medical histories, impacting quality of care.
Veterinarian shortages: The U.S. faces a 20% shortfall of equine veterinarians (AAEP), limiting access to specialized care.
The report bifurcates the equine healthcare market on the basis of different product types, applications, end-user industries, and key regions of the world where the market has already established its presence. The report accurately offers insights into the supply-demand ratio and production and consumption volume of each segment.
Equine Healthcare Market Segmentation
By Product Type
Pharmaceuticals
Vaccines
Diagnostic Services
Nutrition
Therapeutic Devices
By Application
Disease Prevention
Treatment
Performance Enhancement
By End User
Veterinary Hospitals and Clinics
Research Institutes
Horse Owners
By Technology
Telemedicine
Wearable Devices
AI-driven Diagnostics
By Distribution Channel
Veterinary Pharmacies
Online Retailers
Direct Sales
Looking Ahead
The equine healthcare market is entering a new era where technology and innovation are making horse care more efficient, accessible, and effective. With strong demand from equine sports, rising global ownership, and advances in AI, telemedicine, and wearables, the market is set to deliver significant benefits for horse owners and veterinarians alike.
“Equine healthcare is evolving rapidly, combining tradition with innovation. These changes not only improve horse welfare but also support the growing equine sports and leisure industry,” said a lead market analyst.
