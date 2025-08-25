Deepening Development Partnership, India And Fiji Solidify Ties In Key Sectors

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Aug 25 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his counterpart from Fiji, Sitiveni Rabuka on Monday acknowledged India's growing engagement with the Pacific Island Countries carried out under the Act East policy through the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) and India's participation as Dialogue Partner in the Pacific Islands Forum (PIF).

Both leaders held comprehensive and forward-looking discussions on the full spectrum of bilateral matters, and regional and global issues of mutual interest. They expressed satisfaction at the growth of the relationship and reaffirmed their resolve to build a broad-based, inclusive, and forward-looking partnership in areas such as defence, health, agriculture, agro-processing, trade and investment, development of small and medium enterprises, cooperatives, culture, sports, education and skill development.

Reiterating their shared vision for a robust, inclusive, and sustainable Indo-Pacific economic architecture, PM Modi and Rabuka committed to working closely to promote mutual prosperity.

Prime Minister Modi welcomed the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Recognition of Indian Pharmacopoeia in May 2025 which will strengthen collaboration in the pharmaceutical sector and ensure improved access to quality and affordable healthcare products and services in the Republic of Fiji. He also reaffirmed India's support for the establishment of Jan Aushadhi Kendras (Peoples' Pharmacies) in Fiji to provide low-cost generic medicines.

"In our extensive talks today, we took many important decisions. We believe that only a healthy nation can be a prosperous nation. Therefore, we decided that a 100-bed super specialty hospital will be built in Suva. Dialysis units and sea ambulances will be sent. Also, Jan Aushadhi Kendras will be opened, so that cheap and high quality medicines will reach every home. We want that no one's steps should stop in the race of dreams, hence, 'Jaipur Foot' camp will also be organised in Fiji," said PM Modi.

Deepening cooperation in key sectors, both countries signed a number of MoUs including between the Fiji Development Bank (FDB) and the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) of India to enhance collaboration in rural development, agricultural financing and financial inclusion; on Cooperation in the field of Standardization between the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) and the Department of National Trade Measurement and Standards (DNTMS) of the Republic of Fiji; between National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), India and Pacific Polytechnic, Fiji, for cooperation in the field of human capacity building, skilling, and upskilling; between the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation (FCEF) to further economic and commercial ties; and, between HLL Lifecare Ltd and Ministry of Health and Medical Services, Republic of Fiji on supply of medicines under Jan Aushadhi Scheme.

Reaffirming Development Partnership as a cornerstone of India–Fiji cooperation, both leaders welcomed the signing of a MoU for the Tuba Levu Village Ground Water Supply Project for the first Quick Impact Project (QIP) in the Republic of Fiji as announced by India at the 53rd Pacific Islands Forum Leaders Meeting held in Tonga in 2024, which will enable the provision of clean drinking water for local communities.

"PM Modi reaffirmed India's commitment to advancing the priority areas of cooperation outlined in the MoU on Defence Cooperation signed in 2017, and to supporting Fiji's strategic priorities in these areas. The Leaders welcomed the outcomes of the inaugural Joint Working Group (JWG) on Defence, including enhanced cooperation in areas such as United Nations Peacekeeping Operations (UNPKO), Military Medicine, White Shipping Information Exchange (WSIE), and capacity building for Republic of Fiji Military Forces," read a Joint Statement issued after the meeting.

Prime Minister Rabuka stressed the significance of ensuring security of Fiji's Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) and welcomed India's assurance to extend assistance to meet the security needs of the Republic of Fiji. He also welcomed the planned port call by an Indian Naval Ship to Fiji which will enhance maritime cooperation and interoperability.

"We already have an MoU on defence with Fiji, and just last month we had the first meeting of the Joint Working Team (JWG) on defence cooperation. A number of areas were outlined for collaboration between the two countries... Overall, in the Indo-Pacific region, Fiji remains a valued partner. Fiji is a kind of a regional hub in the Pacific. It provides important air and shipping links to the other countries in the region and plays an important role in the FIPIC," said Neena Malhotra, Secretary (South) at the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) while addressing the media following the bilateral talks.

Both countries also agreed to strengthen cooperation against terrorism and condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

PM Modi and Rabuka condemned in "strongest terms" the Pahalgam terrorist attack which took the lives of 26 innocent civilians; reiterated zero tolerance to terrorism and rejected double standards on terrorism. Both countries acknowledged the need to counter radicalization; combat financing of terrorism; prevent the exploitation of new and emerging technologies for terrorist purposes and tackle terrorist recruitment and transnational organised crime through joint efforts and capacity building.