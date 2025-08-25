Vietnam Logistics Automation Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast 2025-2033
Key Highlights
-
CAGR (2025–2033): 9.3%
Momentum Signals: Rising e-commerce penetration, labor optimization needs, and modernization of warehousing networks; active trade shows and vendor activity.
Efficiency & Accuracy at Scale: Automation reduces manual errors and speeds up picking, sorting, and packing-vital for omnichannel SLAs. IMARC highlights the push to modernize supply chains and improve operational efficiency.
E-commerce & 3PL Growth: Higher order volumes and SKU proliferation are pushing WMS/WES deployments and goods-to-person systems.
Labor & Safety Pressures: AMRs/AGVs ease labor constraints while improving safety and ergonomics in high-throughput facilities.
Market Trends & Themes
-
AMRs for zone picking and point-to-point transport; AS/RS to densify urban warehouses.
Tiered WMS + WES stacks enabling realtime slotting, order-waving, and throughput optimization.
Barcode/RFID expansion and IoT telemetry for asset tracking and auditability.
Solutions tailored for food & pharma-highlighted in 2025 show agendas.
Market Segmentation
Component Insights:
-
Hardware
-
Mobile Robots (AGV, AMR)
Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (AS/RS)
Automated Sorting Systems
De-palletizing/Palletizing Systems
Conveyor Systems
Automatic Identification and Data Collection (AIDC)
Order Picking
-
Warehouse Management Systems (WMS)
Warehouse Execution Systems (WES)
-
Value Added Services
Maintenance
Function Insights:
-
Warehouse and Storage Management
Transportation Management
Enterprise Size Insights:
-
Small and Medium-sized Enterprises
Large Enterprises
Industry Vertical Insights:
-
Manufacturing
Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals
Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG)
Retail and E-Commerce
3PL
Aerospace and Defense
Oil, Gas and Energy
Chemicals
Others
Regional Insights:
-
Northern Vietnam
Central Vietnam
Southern Vietnam
Latest News & Developments
-
VWAS 2025 (May 21–23, WTC Expo Binh Duong): Vietnam's leading warehousing & automation exhibition-strong pipeline of intralogistics demos and buyer programs.
SSI Schaefer at VWAS 2025: Live showcase of smart warehousing solutions, including LOGIMAT for compact vertical storage; focus on resilient cold storage.
Daifuku Engagement (2025): Vendor activations and insights emphasize automated solutions and even VR-based demos for Vietnam buyers.
