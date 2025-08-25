Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Vietnam Logistics Automation Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast 2025-2033

2025-08-25 06:15:19
(MENAFN- IMARC Group) Vietnam is rapidly digitizing its supply chains as manufacturers, 3PLs, and retailers push for faster, more accurate fulfillment. From AMRs and AS/RS to WMS/WES and AIDC, automation is moving from pilot to scale-especially in e-commerce hubs and export corridors. According to IMARC, the Vietnam logistics automation market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.3% during 2025–2033 , with 2024 as the base year-driven by efficiency gains, error reduction, and real-time visibility across warehouse and transport operations.

Request Sample For PDF Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/vietnam-logistics-automation-market/requestsample

Key Highlights

  • CAGR (2025–2033): 9.3%
  • Momentum Signals: Rising e-commerce penetration, labor optimization needs, and modernization of warehousing networks; active trade shows and vendor activity.
  • Efficiency & Accuracy at Scale: Automation reduces manual errors and speeds up picking, sorting, and packing-vital for omnichannel SLAs. IMARC highlights the push to modernize supply chains and improve operational efficiency.
  • E-commerce & 3PL Growth: Higher order volumes and SKU proliferation are pushing WMS/WES deployments and goods-to-person systems.
  • Labor & Safety Pressures: AMRs/AGVs ease labor constraints while improving safety and ergonomics in high-throughput facilities.

Market Trends & Themes

  • AMRs for zone picking and point-to-point transport; AS/RS to densify urban warehouses.
  • Tiered WMS + WES stacks enabling realtime slotting, order-waving, and throughput optimization.
  • Barcode/RFID expansion and IoT telemetry for asset tracking and auditability.
  • Solutions tailored for food & pharma-highlighted in 2025 show agendas.

Market Segmentation

Component Insights:

  • Hardware
    • Mobile Robots (AGV, AMR)
    • Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (AS/RS)
    • Automated Sorting Systems
    • De-palletizing/Palletizing Systems
    • Conveyor Systems
    • Automatic Identification and Data Collection (AIDC)
    • Order Picking
  • Software
    • Warehouse Management Systems (WMS)
    • Warehouse Execution Systems (WES)
  • Services
    • Value Added Services
    • Maintenance

Function Insights:

  • Warehouse and Storage Management
  • Transportation Management

Enterprise Size Insights:

  • Small and Medium-sized Enterprises
  • Large Enterprises

Industry Vertical Insights:

  • Manufacturing
  • Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals
  • Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG)
  • Retail and E-Commerce
  • 3PL
  • Aerospace and Defense
  • Oil, Gas and Energy
  • Chemicals
  • Others

Regional Insights:

  • Northern Vietnam
  • Central Vietnam
  • Southern Vietnam

Latest News & Developments

  • VWAS 2025 (May 21–23, WTC Expo Binh Duong): Vietnam's leading warehousing & automation exhibition-strong pipeline of intralogistics demos and buyer programs.
  • SSI Schaefer at VWAS 2025: Live showcase of smart warehousing solutions, including LOGIMAT for compact vertical storage; focus on resilient cold storage.
  • Daifuku Engagement (2025): Vendor activations and insights emphasize automated solutions and even VR-based demos for Vietnam buyers.

Ask Analyst Report : https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=20073&flag=C

