Marina Becomes The World's First Woman To Captain A Nuclear Icebreaker

At the 'Era of Dreamers' concert, marking the 80th anniversary of Russia's nuclear industry, Marina Starovoitova was officially appointed captain of the 'Yamal' nuclear icebreaker-becoming the world's first woman to command a nuclear-powered vessel of this kind.

The Captain's badge was presented to her by Alexander Barinov, President Emeritus of Murmansk Atomflot.

“To carry on the traditions of the nuclear fleet as a captain, and to care for both the crew and the icebreaker-that is what I consider my highest mission. I sincerely believe I can earn and uphold the trust you've placed in me,” said Marina Starovoitova.

Marina's career is as inspiring as it is unconventional. A graduate of Bryansk State University, she began her professional life as a Russian language and literature teacher in a rural school. Her journey into maritime service began when she learned about the Murmansk Shipping Company's recruitment of women for ship crews.







She later graduated from the Admiral S.O. Makarov State Maritime Academy, earning her qualifications as a navigation engineer. Over more than 20 years at sea-including six in the nuclear fleet-Marina rose steadily through the ranks, from sailor to Senior Assistant Captain.

Her service has earned her numerous honors, including a Certificate of Merit from the Rosatom State Corporation and a Letter of Gratitude from the President of Russia, among other accolades.