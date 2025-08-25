Lithuanian Intel: 30,000 Troops To Take Part In Russia-Belarus Zapad-2025 Drills
“According to our intelligence data, up to 30 thousand Belarusian and Russian soldiers in total will participate. And in Belarus itself there will be only 8 thousand, of which only 2 thousand Russian soldiers,” Mažonas said.
He added that while the likelihood of hybrid attacks against Lithuania during these exercises is“minimal,” isolated provocations cannot be ruled out.
“Currently, the probability of hybrid attacks is very low. Due to provocations, incidents are possible in every training. Such incidents as, for example, airspace violations are possible, and perhaps there is also a small probability of cyber incidents,” Mažonas noted.
According to him, the chance that Russia might use the Zapad drills as cover for actions against another country in the region, or attempt to draw Belarus into a large-scale invasion of Ukraine, is“really very small.”Read also: Ukraine warns Belarus against 'reckless provocations' amid joint military exercises with Russia
As Ukrinform previously reported, the Zapad-2025 exercises will take place in Belarus from September 12 to 16. Authorities stated they will test the ability of Belarus and Russia to ensure security and repel possible aggression, as well as rehearse“planning for the use of nuclear weapons and the Oreshnik scenario.” The exact number of troops participating has not yet been officially announced.
Photo: Defense Intelligence of Ukraine
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- North America Automotive Market Size, Share And Forecast 2025-2033
- Airborne ISR Market Size, Share And Growth Forecast By 2033
- Mexico Oral Care Market Demand, Opportunities, And Key Drivers
- Australia Corporate Wellness Market Projected To Reach USD 3.6 Billion By 2033
- United States Laboratory Automation Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth Factors And Forecast 2025-2033
- UAE Online Grocery Market Size To Reach USD 18,353.4 Million By 2033: Trends & Future Outlook
CommentsNo comment