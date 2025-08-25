Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) Market Opportunities And Strategies Report 2025-2034 E-Commerce, Smartphones, AI, And Digital Wallets Drive Growth Despite Regulatory, Cybersecurity, And Default Risks
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|332
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$231.5 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$7890 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|42.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Major Market Trends
- Use of AI-Powered BNPL Services for Providing User-Friendly Experience Collaborations Redefining the Future of Buy Now Pay Later Services Revolutionizing B2B Payments with Flexible Installment Solutions Integration With Cloud Based Payment Solutions to Improve Operational Efficiency New Strategic Partnership Enhances BNPL Offerings for Multinational Corporations
Key Mergers and Acquisitions
- Acquired BharatX DMI Finance Acquired ZestMoney Upgrade Acquired Uplift Zip Acquired Sezzle Block Inc. Acquired Afterpay Limited
Market Characteristics
- General Market Definition Summary Buy Now Pay Later Market Definition and Segmentations
Market Segmentation by Channel
- Online POS
Market Segmentation by Enterprise Size
- Large Enterprises Small and Medium Enterprises
Market Segmentation by End-Use
- Consumer Electronics Fashion and Garments Healthcare Leisure and Entertainment Retail Other End-Uses
Companies Featured
- Block, Inc Affirm Holdings Inc PayPal Holdings Inc Klarna Bank AB Mastercard Incorporated PayU Shop Pay Installments (Shopify Inc.) Sezzle Latitude Group Holdings Limited Visa Inc. Zip Co Limited PayPal Holdings, Inc. AfterPay Limited Openpay Group LatitudePay Financial Services Amazon Pay Later Lazypay Paytm Postpaid ZestMoney Simpl Mswipe Technologies Pvt. Ltd CRED DMI Finance Private Limited Samsung ePayLater Mobikwik Flipkart Pay Later OlaMoney Flexmoney Technologies Pvt Ltd MoneyTap axio Slice Westpac Kuaishou DMI Finance BharatPe LatitudePay Openpay Paidy Smartpay Kredivo Holdings Ltd. CommBank National Australia Bank (NAB) Tencent Holdings Ltd GoTo Lotte Corporation RHB Banking Group HSBC Group Fintech Farm Ltd Santander Group Klarna Bank AB Payl8r Worldline Alma Temenos Santander Revolut Group Holdings Ltd. Billie GmbH Zilch Clearpay Vipps MobilePay Przelewy24 Tap2Pay eCard S.A. VeloBank Raisin Bank AG Twisto Mokka Klarna International Tinkoff Comgate a.s. mBank SA Revolut PayPo Leanpay TBI Bank PJSC Sberbank Flanco Tabit Amazon Square Marqeta Upgrade PROG Holdings Affirm Holdings Inc Apple Inc Thinking Capital Lendified Merchant Advance Capital CIBC Small Business Loans Kabbage OnDeck Lending Club Wells Fargo BlueVine Square Capital RapidAdvance Funding Circle Credibly Fundera Open Co Powerpay Banco do Brasil Caixa Economica Federal Bradesco Itau Unibanco Santander Brasil Nubank PagSeguro Creditas Geru Banco Inter Uala MODO Swap Addi MercadoPago PicPay Kueski Pay RappiPay Tamara Postpay Tabby Spotii Zina FlexxPay Sav Comfi Saman Bank PayU Israel PayTabs Souhoola Lipa Later Group Blnk Keza Africa CD Care Zilla ValU Callpay Blue Label Telecoms Jumia Nigeria Sympl Payflex Fawry MNT-Halan
