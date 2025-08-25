The Viral Red Cross X PEANUTS® T-Shirts Are Back--Just In Time To Celebrate 75 Years Of Snoopy, Smiles, And Saving Lives

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Between Aug. 29- Sept. 21, those who come to give blood with the Red Cross will receive an exclusive Red Cross x PEANUTS mystery bag with one of four special T-shirt designs, while they last. Donors won't know which iconic design they'll get until they open the bag.

Be a friend schedule a blood or platelet donation appointment by visiting RedCrossBlood , calling 1-800-RED CROSS (800-733-2767) or by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App.

"These shirts became a sensation the first time around, and with PEANUTS marking 75 years of heart and humor, it's the perfect moment to bring them back," said Darren Irby, executive director of national brand partnerships for the American Red Cross. "We hope this celebration inspires even more people to give the gift of life."

75 years of smiles deserves a celebration that saves lives Since 1950, PEANUTS has united fans across generations with messages of kindness, laughter, and community - values that align perfectly with the Red Cross mission. This anniversary collaboration blends nostalgia with purpose, reminding donors that a little care goes a long way - especially when it comes to saving lives through blood donation.

This isn't the first time the Red Cross and PEANUTS have teamed up. In April 2023 , the launch of the first co-branded shirt, featuring the message "Be Cool. Donate Blood," helped to mobilize a new generation of blood donors. During just the first week of that campaign, the Red Cross welcomed 14,000 first-time donors and saw a 40% increase in donation appointments , with 75% of donors under the age of 34 .

Act Fast - Patients Need You A strong blood supply is key to preparedness for disasters and medical emergencies. As we head into September, historically the most active month for hurricanes - it's critical that more individuals make an appointment to give blood or platelets to ensure lifesaving care isn't delayed. Even when hospitals are fully stocked with blood products, sudden events can cause a rapid drop in the availability of lifesaving transfusions. Those with O positive and B negative blood types are especially vital as the Red Cross works to meet on-going patient and hospital needs.

How to donate blood Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood , call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver's license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.

About the American Red Cross:

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit redcross or CruzRojaAmericana , or follow us on social media.

About Peanuts:

The characters of Peanuts and related intellectual property are owned by Peanuts Worldwide, which is 41% owned by WildBrain Ltd., 39% owned by Sony Music Entertainment (Japan) Inc., and 20% owned by the family of Charles M. Schulz, who first introduced the world to Peanuts in 1950, when the comic strip debuted in seven newspapers. Since then, Charlie Brown, Snoopy and the rest of the Peanuts gang have made an indelible mark on popular culture. In addition to enjoying beloved Peanuts shows and specials on Apple TV+, fans of all ages celebrate the Peanuts brand worldwide through thousands of consumer products, as well as amusement park attractions, cultural events, social media, and comic strips available in all formats, from traditional to digital. In 2018, Peanuts partnered with NASA on a multi-year Space Act Agreement designed to inspire a passion for space exploration and STEM among the next generation of students.

