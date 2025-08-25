Philippines Warns Against Israeli Military Expansion, Calls For Ceasefire In Gaza

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Manila: The Philippine government has joined the international community in urgently calling for an end to the "ever-worsening humanitarian catastrophe" in Gaza amid continuing conflict in the area.

"The Philippines is deeply concerned by recent developments, including the Israeli government's planned full military takeover of Gaza, the continuing restrictions on access to life-saving humanitarian aid such as food and water, large-scale displacement, attacks affecting civilians, and reports of settlement expansion in the West Bank," the Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said in a statement carried Monday by the Philippine news agency (PNA).

"These developments aggravate an already dire humanitarian situation and further diminish prospects for a just, lasting, and comprehensive peace in the Middle East," it added.

The Philippines called on the Israeli entity "to heed the ceasefire proposal as a crucial step to protect civilians and revive the path to peace," the DFA said.

Last week, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres renewed his appeal for a ceasefire, warning that a full assault on Gaza City would cause "massive death and destruction".