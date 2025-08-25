403
Gaza Bleeds: Israeli Atrocious Attacks Kill Ten at Nasser Medical Complex
(MENAFN) At least ten Palestinians, among them four journalists and a firefighter, lost their lives Monday in an Israeli airstrike on the Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, according to Gaza health officials and eyewitnesses.
Anadolu Agency reporters detailed that the Israeli military targeted the top floor of the emergency section, referred to as the “Al-Yassin” floor.
Earlier, the Gaza Health Ministry confirmed in a statement that eight people were killed and several injured in the attack.
The ministry further explained that two airstrikes struck the fourth floor of one of the hospital’s buildings. Crucially, the second strike hit just as rescue teams arrived to evacuate the wounded and recover the dead.
Local TV identified one of the victims as cameraman Hussam al-Masri, while Qatar’s Al Jazeera confirmed the death of its photographer Mohammad Salama.
An Anadolu medical source also verified the killing of photojournalist Maryam Abu Daqqa.
Photojournalist Moaz Abu Taha was among those killed in the assault on the hospital.
The Palestinian Civil Defense released a statement revealing that a firefighter driving a fire engine died during the strike, with seven other members of his team wounded as they attempted to assist victims and retrieve bodies.
