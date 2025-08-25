Independence Gold Provides Update On Summer Exploration Program At 3Ts Project, BC

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 25, 2025) - Independence Gold Corp. (TSXV: IGO) (OTCQB: IEGCF) ("Independence" or "the Company") is pleased to provide an update on the ongoing 2025 summer exploration program at the 3Ts Project located in central British Columbia. The program is focused on advancing high-priority gold-silver and critical mineral targets through geophysical surveying, soil sampling and detailed geological mapping. Located approximately 185 kilometres southwest of Prince George, British Columbia, the 3Ts Project comprises thirty-one mineral claims covering approximately 35,486 hectares in the Nechako Plateau region. The project lies 16 km southwest of Artemis Gold Inc.'s Blackwater Mine and hosts a low-sulphidation epithermal quartz-carbonate vein district within which at least nineteen known mineralized veins, ranging from 50 to over 1,100 metres in strike length and true widths of up to 32 m have been identified.

Induced Polarization (IP) Geophysical Survey

The Company has successfully completed a 16 line-kilometre IP geophysical survey covering the eastern portion of the 3Ts Project, including the Ranger, Cardiff, Layman and Dobby vein systems. The survey was conducted by Dias Geophysical Limited of Saskatoon, SK, and the data has now been delivered for interpretation. The results will be integrated with geological and geochemical data to refine drill targets for future programs.

Soil Sampling Program

Concurrent with the IP survey, a soil sampling program has commenced over the same IP grid area as well as over several additional target areas, including:



area north of the Tommy Vein;

the Ootsa target area; two newly identified geophysical anomalies located approximately 10 km south of the Tommy Vein System.

These southern anomalies are interpreted as possible magma upwelling zones, each coincident with a gold-silver and/or copper sediment anomaly. To date, 1,100 of the planned 2,100 soil samples have been collected. Samples are being shipped to SGS Natural Resources Canada ("SGS") labs in Burnaby for analysis using Mobile Metal Ion ("MMI") methods-a geochemical technique that measures metal ions that have migrated upward from buried mineralization, allowing for the detection of subtle gold, silver and critical mineral anomalies even under thick glacial cover.

Geological Mapping and Sampling

Extensive geological mapping and rock sampling are ongoing across all key areas of the project. This work is aimed at enhancing the Company's understanding of mineralization styles and structural controls on the property and will directly aid in future drill planning.

Environmental Baseline Studies

Baseline environmental monitoring continues across the property, including wildlife monitoring with trail cameras, and water sampling. This work is being carried out by Avison Management of Vanderhoof, BC, to ensure environmental best practices and support future permitting requirements.

Randy Turner, President & CEO of the Company, commented, "We are very pleased with how the summer exploration program is progressing, with a number of new targets identified for follow-up and the advancement of the project."







Figure 1: Summer Exploration Work Program and Focus Areas

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



About Independence

Independence Gold Corp. is a well-financed mineral exploration company with holdings ranging from early-stage grassroots exploration to advanced-stage resource expansion in British Columbia and Yukon. The Company is positioned to add shareholder value through systematic project advancement, while management continues to evaluate additional gold and silver projects for possible acquisition. For additional information, visit the Company's website .

Andy Randell, P.Geo., the Company's Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and who is an independent consultant for the Company, has reviewed the technical information in this news release.

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" with respect to Independence within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements with respect to the Company's planned drilling and exploration activities. The Company provides forward-looking statements for the purpose of conveying information about current expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. By its nature, this information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to those identified and reported in Independence's public filings under Independence Gold Corp.'s SEDAR profile at . Although Independence has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Independence disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise unless required by law.

