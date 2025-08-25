Bybit Unveils 1H 2025 Report: A Masterclass In Crisis Response, AI-Driven Innovation, And Market Leadership

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The first half of 2025 was marked by a coordinated $1.4 billion cyberattack on one of our vendors by the Lazarus Group-one of the largest security threats the crypto industry has ever faced. Yet Bybit emerged stronger, demonstrating operational maturity, swift crisis response, and its ability to lead from the front. The exchange fully protected its users, introduced breakthrough AI tools, expanded its regulated footprint, and cemented its position as the most trusted gateway to Web3.

Key Takeaways from the Report



70M+ registered users as of May 9 - reaffirming Bybit as the world's #2 crypto exchange by trading volume.

0 client fund loss - Bybit's 1:1 reserve guarantee ensured all user assets remained fully intact after the Lazarus attack.

$73.36M frozen and $29.7M recovered via LazarusBounty - with $141M+ in illicit flows traced.

BTC market depth rebounded to $13M/day within 30 days - leading the industry in liquidity recovery.

5M+ users on TradeGPT - Bybit's AI assistant powering smarter, faster trading decisions.

78 TradFi instruments + 10+ tokenized stocks launched - from AAPL and TSLA to SPY, users can now trade real-world equities and ETFs via Bybit TradFi and xStocks on Spot, bringing global markets on-chain

2M+ Bybit Card users - accepted via Mastercard, Apple Pay, and Google Pay at 150M+ global merchants.

Over $2M pledged for global good - from earthquake relief in Tibet, Myanmar, and Thailand, to flood aid in South Africa, $1M impact investment via BGA in Latin America, and $200K+ in scholarships for students across Africa and Korea.

50+ security upgrades - a slew of security upgrades after 9 security audits within a month and full Proof-of-Reserves, establishing new trust benchmarks. MiCAR license secured in Austria - enabling Bybit to serve 450M+ Europeans through a fully regulated framework and passport its services in 29 EEA (European Economic Area) countries

"Trust is the foundation of everything we do at Bybit. We've proven not only that we're solvent and secure, but also that we act with full transparency-especially when it matters most," said Ben Zhou, co-founder and CEO of Bybit. "Securing a MiCAR license and expanding our regulatory footprint reflects our long-term vision: to be the most trusted and compliant gateway to Web3."

The Bybit H1 2025 Half-Year Report offers exclusive data, operational insights, and a blueprint for how leading crypto institutions can navigate volatility while building for the future. From AI-driven trading to real-world asset tokenization and global regulatory alignment, the report underscores how Bybit is not just responding to change-it's shaping what comes next.

The second half of the year will mark a pivotal era for Bybit-a time to reshape crypto's role in everyday life and traditional finance. As a key player in the industry, Bybit embraces the responsibility of driving broader adoption for the crypto industry. We are committed to being a leading force in rewriting security and industry standards-co-building is in our DNA.

Download the Full Report here .

