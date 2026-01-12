Equestrian Federation Awards Top Athletes And Coaches

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

An event dedicated to summarizing the results of 2025 was held at the Azerbaijan Equestrian Federation (ARAF), Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

The event featured speeches by ARAF President Elchin Guliyev and Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov. Following this, the Federation presented the annual report on its activities in 2025 and outlined goals and plans for 2026.

At the event, individuals and teams who achieved notable success throughout the year were awarded in various categories. Zaur Tahirov was recognized as "Most Objective and Professional Competition Judge of the Year," and Ali Gasimov received an award for "Long-term Service in Judging."

Azer Aliyev was named "Most Successful Jockey of the Year in Hippodrome Races," and the Buta Golden Equestrian Club was awarded as "Best Club and Garabagh Horse Owner of the Year in Hippodrome Races."

Adil Akhundov was recognized as "Most Successful Dilbaz Horse Owner of the Year in Hippodrome Races," Ramiz Ibrahimov as "Best Coach of the Year in Hippodrome Races," and Sadiq Azayev as "Most Promising Young Jockey of the Year in Hippodrome Races."

In addition, the "Most Professional Team of the Year in Chovgan" award was presented to the Sarhadchi Chovgan Team, Rashad Hasanov was recognized as "Most Productive Player of the Year in Chovgan," and Ahmad Abduyev as "Most Promising Young Player of the Year in Chovgan."

In the show-jumping discipline, Seyid Musayev was named "Most Successful Coach of the Year," Rahib Ismayilov as "Best Athlete of the Year," and the Gilan Equestrian Sports Club as "Most Successful Club of the Year."

For contributions to the development of saddle horse riding in the regions, Elman Allahverdiyev was honored; Khalil Allahverdiyev received the award for "Best Jumper of the Year in Saddle Horse Riding," and Isfandiyar Rahimov for "Most Successful Horse Owner of the Year in Saddle Horse Riding."

Furthermore, Aydin Alibeyov was named“Best Athlete of the Year in Dressage,” Mohammad Musayev as "Most Active Veterinarian of the Year," and Idman TV as "Most Active Equestrian Media Partner of the Year."

Fikrat Adigozelov received the award for "Commentator of the Year." In recognition of international achievements, the Sarhadchi Cavalry Unit was honored, Orkhan Jafarov as "Most Successful Rider of the Year in International Competitions," and Elvina Valesheva as "Most Successful Female Rider of the Year in International Competitions."

Finally, Khayala Huseynli was recognized for "Active Participation in Promoting Equestrian Sports," and Siraj Beyalizade for "Contributions to Promoting Equestrian Sports on Digital Platforms."

The Azerbaijan Equestrian Federation (ARAF) was established on October 26, 1996 with the goal of organizing, developing, and promoting equestrian sports across Azerbaijan. In 1997, the Federation became a recognized member of the Fédération Équestre Internationale (FEI).

Under the leadership of President Elchin Guliyev, who has been in office since 2009, ARAF has expanded its activities and strengthened international ties by joining the International Federation of Horseracing Authorities (IFHA) in 2010 and the International Polo Federation (FIP) in 2013.

The Federation's main goals include developing equestrian sports at both amateur and elite levels, preserving and promoting Azerbaijan's traditional equestrian heritage, including the historic game of chovgan, and training athletes capable of competing successfully in international competitions.

Since its founding, ARAF has supported Azerbaijani athletes in international events, promoted traditional equestrian culture globally, and received recognition from international organizations such as the World Ethnosport Confederation or its contributions to preserving traditional sports.