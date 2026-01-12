Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trump Pushes Case For US Control Of Greenland

2026-01-12 08:00:34
(MENAFN- IANS) Washington, Jan 13 (IANS) President Donald Trump believes the United States should acquire Greenland to prevent it from falling under the influence of rival powers, the White House said.

Press Secretary Caroline Leavitt told reporters that the President views Greenland as strategically vital for US and European security.

“He said that he wants to see the United States acquire Greenland, because he feels that if we do not, then it will eventually be acquired, or even perhaps hostilely taken over by either China or Russia,” Leavitt said.

She added that such an outcome would be dangerous for multiple regions.

“Which is not a good thing for the United States or for Europe or for Greenland as well,” she said.

Leavitt said the President believes US control could also benefit Greenland itself.

“Let's not forget, it would not just be in the best interest of the United States, but perhaps it would be in the best interest of Greenland as well, to be part of the United States,” she said.

Asked whether there is a timeline for pursuing such a move, Leavitt said no deadline has been set.

“He has not set a timeline, but it's definitely a priority,” she said.

She emphasised that the President's comments reflect broader national security concerns.

Greenland, an autonomous territory of Denmark, occupies a strategic location in the Arctic and has gained increased attention due to climate change, shipping routes, and competition among global powers. The United States maintains a military presence on the island, while China and Russia have expanded their Arctic ambitions.

IANS

