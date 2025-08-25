Customized Premixes Global Market Report 2025 Market To Reach $2.6 Billion By 2030 - Powdered Premixes Lead Market With Versatility And Cost-Efficiency

Dublin, Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Customized Premixes - A Global Market Overview" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for customized premixes is estimated at US$1.8 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$2.6 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 6.6% during 2024-2030.

This report on Customized Premixes analyzes the global and regional markets based on Nutrient Type, Formulation, Function and Application for the period 2021-2030 with forecasts from 2024 to 2030 in terms of value in US$. In addition to providing profiles of major companies operating in this space, the latest corporate and industrial developments have been covered to offer a clear panorama of how and where the market is progressing.

This growth is fueled by rising consumer awareness about nutrition's role in health, increasing lifestyle-related conditions like diabetes and obesity, and surging demand for fortified foods and supplements. Post-COVID-19 preventive health trends have significantly boosted the nutraceutical and dietary supplement sectors, with consumers seeking immunity-boosting, energy-enhancing, and age-related health support products. Regulatory initiatives from bodies like the US FDA and India's FSSAI promoting micronutrient fortification-such as in fortified rice-are further driving adoption.

However, market growth faces barriers including high R&D and formulation costs, complex regulatory compliance for health claims and safety, raw material price fluctuations, and risks associated with incorrect labeling or counterfeit products. Precision in nutrient balancing is essential to prevent overdosing and ensure compliance with recommended intake levels. Additionally, maintaining raw material quality and managing global supply chains remain significant operational challenges, even for large manufacturers, reinforcing the need for stringent quality control, traceability, and logistical efficiency across the industry.

Customized Premixes Regional Market Analysis

North America is the leading region in the global customized premixes market, estimated to hold a 34.5% share in 2024, driven by its advanced food and beverage industry, strong demand for fortified and functional foods, and widespread consumer awareness of personalized nutrition. The U.S., in particular, sees high usage of premixes in dairy, beverages, cereals, and animal nutrition, supported by stringent FDA regulations and accessibility to premium products.

In contrast, Asia-Pacific is forecast to post the fastest growth with an 8.1% CAGR from 2024 to 2030, fueled by rapid economic development, urbanization, and shifting consumer preferences toward health-oriented diets. Increasing awareness about nutrition and the adoption of Western dietary practices, particularly among a growing middle class, are driving demand for fortified foods, beverages, and supplements across the region.

Customized Premixes Market Analysis by Nutrient Type

Vitamins account for the largest share of the global customized premixes market by nutrient type, estimated at 38.1% in 2024, primarily due to their widespread use in food fortification. Staples like cereals, dairy products, beverages, and infant formula are often fortified with vitamins to combat common deficiencies, particularly vitamins D and B. Customized vitamin premixes enable tailored formulations for specific product needs across food, beverage, animal feed, and pharmaceutical sectors. Government regulations-such as mandates for vitamin A in edible oils-and rising consumer awareness about the role of vitamins in immunity, energy, and wellness are further driving demand. Regulatory bodies like the FDA, EFSA, and FSSAI continue to promote fortification standards, while the trend toward preventive healthcare fuels the popularity of vitamin-enriched functional foods and supplements.

Meanwhile, amino acids represent the fastest-growing nutrient segment, projected to register a CAGR of 7.9% from 2024 to 2030. Branched-chain amino acids (BCAAs) like leucine, isoleucine, and valine are increasingly used in sports nutrition, protein powders, and recovery supplements. Customized premixes allow precise formulation for targeted benefits such as muscle recovery, cognitive function, and overall wellness. In animal nutrition, amino acids like lysine, methionine, and threonine are key to enhancing feed efficiency and species-specific growth. Advances in premix technology-such as encapsulation and improved bioavailability-are expanding the application of amino acid blends, making them a major growth driver across the human and animal nutrition markets.

Customized Premixes Market Analysis by Formulation

Powder formulation dominates the global customized premixes market, accounting for an estimated 70% share in 2024 and projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.2% through 2030. Powder premixes offer unmatched versatility, allowing easy integration into a wide array of products, including bakery items, dairy, cereals, powdered beverages, dietary supplements, and animal feed. Compared to liquid premixes-which are typically limited to beverage applications-powders are more adaptable and cost-effective, requiring less specialized equipment and consuming lower energy during production. Their lightweight and compact form reduces transportation and storage costs, while the absence of water content significantly extends shelf life and minimizes microbial risk.

This ensures long-term product stability and quality, which is highly valued by both manufacturers and consumers. Powder premixes are produced using advanced technologies such as spray drying, agglomeration, and microencapsulation, which enhance solubility, nutrient retention, and functional performance. These attributes make them especially suitable for high-value applications like infant nutrition and functional foods. Additionally, powder formats allow easier customization of nutrient blends to meet regulatory standards and cater to specific consumer demands, such as gluten-free or non-GMO formulations, further supporting their widespread adoption across global markets.

Customized Premixes Market Analysis by Function

Among the variety of functions for which Customized Premixes are used, Immunity is the largest (27.7% share estimated in 2024), as also the fastest growing (8.2% CAGR forecast over 2024-2030). Following the COVID-19 pandemic, awareness about immune health among individuals spanning the globe grew significantly, resulting in a sustained demand for products that could boost immunity. This trend is continuing and the current consumers are increasingly on the hunt for fortified foods, beverages and supplements enriched with various vitamins, zinc and probiotics that help in enhancing immunity. The growing incorporation of immunity-enhancing premixes into functional foods (e.g., fortified dairy, cereals & snacks) and beverages (e.g., juices & energy drinks) is expanding their appeal not only among health-conscious consumers but also among the general populace seeking convenient ways to support immune health. On-the-go, nutrient-enriched products have become very popular, thereby encouraging the use of customized premixes tailored for immunity, a trend that is more evident in urban markets.

Estimates suggest that the global aging population would reach 1.4 billion individuals by 2030, forming a large chunk of people more vulnerable to immune-related health issues. This is expected to further drive demand for premixes with immune-supporting nutrients, such as vitamin D, zinc and antioxidants. Not to be forgotten are other susceptible groups, including children and individuals with chronic conditions who require these immunity-boosting nutritional solutions. All of these factors are well-supported by scientific research on the role played by nutrients, such as vitamins, minerals and probiotics in maintaining immune function, furthering the market for premixes that promote immunity.

Customized Premixes Market Analysis by Application

Animal feed represents the largest application segment in the global customized premixes market, accounting for an estimated 45.7% share in 2024. This dominance is driven by growing demand for animal protein-particularly meat, milk, and eggs-fueled by population growth and rising incomes in developing regions. To meet this demand, high-quality feed enriched with essential micronutrients like vitamins, minerals, and amino acids is crucial for enhancing livestock productivity, growth rates, and overall health. Customized premixes simplify feed formulation, reduce production costs, and ensure balanced nutrition, making them essential in large-scale livestock and aquaculture operations, especially in Asia-Pacific. These premixes also support better feed conversion, improve animal welfare, and align with rising regulatory standards and consumer expectations for safe, high-quality animal products.

In terms of growth, pharmaceutical applications are set to register the fastest CAGR of 8.9% between 2024 and 2030. The sector is leveraging customized premixes in the development of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, and functional foods that offer targeted health benefits through precise nutrient delivery. Innovations such as microencapsulation and plant-based formulations like Evonik's PhytriCare IM are enhancing bioavailability and efficacy. The surge in preventive healthcare and personalized nutrition is driving demand for pharmaceutical-grade premixes, particularly in North America and Europe. The trend also extends to pet health, with a growing market for premixes formulated for immunity, joint health, and wellness in companion animals. Moreover, with regulatory bans on antibiotics in animal feed-such as the EU's 2022 directive-there is increased use of pharmaceutical-grade premixes containing probiotics, enzymes, and botanical additives, further accelerating growth in this application segment.

