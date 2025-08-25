403
Oman Hosts First Musandam International Diving Festival
(MENAFN) The first-ever Musandam International Diving Festival commenced on Monday, drawing in both seasoned professionals and recreational divers from around the globe.
This landmark event invites participants to delve into the northern waters of Oman, aiming to spotlight the region's growing appeal as an eco-tourism destination.
Spanning four days, the festival features an assortment of engaging events.
Among these are a captivating underwater photography competition showcasing the colorful marine ecosystem of Musandam, a kayak contest traversing the scenic Khor Qadah, and physically demanding endurance trials, including free-diving and swimming races.
Beyond the athletic contests, daily panel discussions host some of the diving world's most prominent figures.
These include Ahmed Gabr, acclaimed for holding the title of the world’s deepest scuba dive, and para-athlete diver Faisal Jawad, a “three-time Guinness World Record holder.” Their insights add depth to the festival's lineup, offering both inspiration and education.
The environment plays a key role throughout the event. Participants engage in coral planting activities, take part in what is described as the region's most extensive reef cleanup campaign, and attend seminars focusing on deep diving medical practices and cutting-edge tourism technology.
Exploratory diving missions to Musandam’s deepest oceanic areas underline the region’s capability to emerge as a premier global location for thrill-seekers and marine explorers.
Mubarak Al Rahbi, the general director of the governor's office, emphasized that the festival’s goal is to draw attention to Musandam’s unique marine environment and stimulate the tourism industry.
“Musandam is the best place in the Middle East for diving. We organized this event to encourage tourism and establish Musandam as the top diving spot,” he remarked.
