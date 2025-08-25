403
Al-Sharaa Signals Progress in Security Deal with Israel
(MENAFN) Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa indicated on Sunday that there has been headway in negotiations toward a potential security pact with Israel.
This statement came during a meeting with a delegation from the Arab media, as covered by local press outlets.
According to a news outlet, al-Sharaa acknowledged that there are “advanced discussions on a possible security agreement between Damascus and Tel Aviv.”
He emphasized that “any understanding will be based on the 1974 truce line,” underscoring the historical framework guiding the dialogue.
He further stated his readiness to embrace “any agreement or decision that serves Syria’s and the region’s interests,” highlighting his commitment to policies that foster national and regional welfare.
Earlier in the week, on Tuesday, Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani convened with an Israeli delegation in Paris.
According to a news agency, the meeting revolved around reducing tensions, avoiding involvement in Syria's internal matters, and forming consensus to promote regional calm and cooperation.
The agency also noted that the participants discussed the importance of “monitoring the ceasefire in Suwayda province in southern Syria and reactivating the 1974 agreement,” indicating a focus on revitalizing longstanding frameworks for peacekeeping.
The news agency additionally stated that these diplomatic discussions are facilitated by the United States and form part of broader initiatives “to bolster security and stability in Syria and preserve its unity and territorial integrity.”
The 1974 Syria-Israel Disengagement Agreement, forged after the October 1973 conflict, was crafted to separate military forces and halt ongoing hostilities between Syria and Israel.
This accord delineated specific withdrawal zones, known as the Alpha and Bravo lines, to divide the military positions of both nations and maintain peace along the border.
