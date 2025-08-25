Mechanical & Electromechanical Locks Market Insights Report 2025-2030 Featuring Prominent Vendors - Allegion, ASSA ABLOY, Fortune Brands Innovations, Dormakaba Group, And HONEYWELL

Dublin, Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mechanical & Electromechanical Locks Market - Focused Insights 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global mechanical and electromechanical locks market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.89% from 2024 to 2030

The global mechanical and electromechanical locks market report consists of exclusive data on 38 vendors. The market is highly competitive and fragmented, with a mix of small players, niche players, and established global players. The larger players are heavily investing in developing new products to attract a wider consumer base and stay competitive in the market. Competition among players in the mechanical and electromechanical locks market revolves around product reliability, price, design, quality, support services, and technological innovations.

Companies are offering a wide variety of products, including both mechanical and electromechanical locks, along with related door hardware and integrated access control systems. They are focused on strong brand recognition and attracting a broader consumer base. Local and regional market players are catering to specific local needs in the market. They are competing through strong regional distribution, localized solutions, and competitive pricing. Companies are increasingly focusing on offering electromechanical locks that leverage advanced technology to provide innovative features in locks.

MECHANICAL AND ELECTROMECHANICAL LOCKS MARKET GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

The APC region leads the global mechanical and electromechanical locks market with the largest share of over 39% in 2024. The demand for mechanical and electromechanical locks in the APAC region is driven by several factors, including rising disposable incomes, a growing middle class, rapid infrastructure development & urbanization, expansion of the retail & hospitality sector, increasing adoption of smart home technologies, and growing investments in construction activities across sectors. High-rise construction in APAC is booming significantly. Over 50% of the world's new high-rise construction projects are in the APAC region. For instance, the Sky City in China is expected to be completed in 2025 and will be the tallest residential building in the world at 838 meters. Thus, there is a significant need for mechanical and electromechanical locks.

The expanding middle-class populations in APAC countries have more disposable income, leading to increased spending on dining out, entertainment activities, and travel. This drives the demand for restaurants, hotels, etc., fueling demand for mechanical and electromechanical locks.

The Middle East & Africa region shows the highest growth of 5.95% during the forecast period. The market is growing significantly due to economic developments, government initiatives, expansion of hospitality & tourism, rising disposable income, and a thriving construction sector. The Middle East & Africa generated the lowest revenue in the global mechanical and electromechanical locks market. Turkey, UAE, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa are key countries in this market.

However, there are significant growth opportunities in potential markets such as Oman, Qatar, and Kuwait, due to high investment prospects in the coming years. The region is increasingly becoming a major hub for travel and tourism. International and domestic travelers are rising in this region as it is ideally located between Europe and the APAC region. This is fueling demand across hospitality, retail, transportation, and other sectors. It is expected to drive the demand for mechanical and electromechanical locks during the forecast period.

MECHANICAL AND ELECTROMECHANICAL LOCKS MARKET TRENDS

Integration of IoT Connectivity and Smart Features in Electromechanical Locks

Integration of IoT (Internet of Things) connectivity and smart features in electromechanical locks is a significant trend in the global mechanical and electromechanical locks market. Electromechanical locks, when integrated with IoT technology, can create smart locks that give enhanced convenience and security.

This trend is driven by several factors in the global market, including increased demand for security, growth in commercial applications, technological advancements, and rising popularity of smart homes. The reduction in costs of connectivity modules such as Bluetooth, Z-wave, Zigbee, Wi-Fi, etc., made locks more user-friendly and accessible.

Increasing Demand for Wireless Access Control & Locking

Increasing demand for wireless access control & locking is a significant trend in the global mechanical and electromechanical locks market. This trend is driven by several factors, including enhanced security, cost-effectiveness, flexibility, convenience, rising adoption in commercial settings, and integration of building management systems.

Features like real-time alert, integration with security systems, and audit trails help to improve overall security. Wireless locks seamlessly integrate with building management systems and smart home platforms. Wireless systems reduce the cost of wires and other installation expenses. Thus, it's cost-effective for users.

MECHANICAL AND ELECTROMECHANICAL LOCKS MARKET DRIVERS

Growth of Industrial & Commercial Sectors

Growth of industrial & commercial sectors is a significant driver in the global mechanical and electromechanical locks market. It is driven by several factors, including infrastructure development, new construction activities, upgrades & retrofitting, increased security needs, smart building initiatives, and specific requirements.

The rising infrastructure projects necessitate the installation of various locking mechanisms for operational and security purposes. Expansion in commercial and industrial sectors increases demand for locks for offices, retail spaces, warehouses, factories, and new buildings. The mechanical and electromechanical locks are major components for access control and security.

Thriving Hospitality Industry

The thriving hospitality industry is a significant driver in the global mechanical and electromechanical locks market. It is driven by several factors enhanced need for guest experience, increased need to meet hygiene concerns, new construction & renovations, increased focus on operational efficiency, enhanced security needs, rising travel and tourism activities, and the growing demand for hotels and restaurants.

The demand for trips and tourism in the U.S. is increasing owing to the growing awareness of the importance of spending leisure time outside. Hotels are managing thousands of guests monthly, weekly, and daily. Thus, there is a significant need for advanced electrotechnical locks. There is a trend of improving guest experience through keyless entry, personalization, and seamless check-in/check-out. The increased need for enhancing security in the hospitality sector, fueling the adoption of mechanical and electromechanical locks.

INDUSTRY RESTRAINTS

Cybersecurity Risk

Cybersecurity risk is a growing and significant challenge in the global mechanical and electromechanical locks market. It includes data privacy concerns, ecosystem vulnerabilities, ransomware & malware, unauthorized access, and vulnerability of connected devices. Electromechanical locks and systems can collect data about their usage.

If such systems are not secured, they can be more vulnerable to data breaches, which increases privacy concerns. Cyberattacks can stop the functioning of electromechanical locks. It leads to an inability to secure premises or lockouts. Weak encryption, Wi-Fi vulnerability, zero-day exploits, and weak encryption are also some of the concerns.

In 2025, Allegion plc acquired Nova Hardware Pty Ltd (Novas) based in Australia. It's a company of design and sales of door hardware products, such as pulls & levers, mechanical & electronic locks, hinges, and others. The company's products are sold to architects, building developers, and builders. It helps to expand its customer base and market share. In 2025, Fortune Brands Innovation announced its newest lines of smart locks for multi-family facilities and businesses under the Yale and Master Lock brands.

By Product: The mechanical locks segment accounted for the largest market share of over 59%.

By Installation: The new construction segment shows the highest growth of 5.34% during the forecast period.

By End-User: The hospitality segment dominates and holds the largest share of the global mechanical and electromechanical locks market.

By Distribution Channel: The online segment shows the fastest-growing CAGR during the forecast period.

By Geography: The APC region leads the global mechanical and electromechanical locks market with the largest share of over 39% in 2024. The Middle East & Africa region shows the highest growth of 5.95% during the forecast period. Growth Factor: The global mechanical and electromechanical locks market is set to grow due to the growth of industrial & commercial sectors and the thriving hospitality industry.

