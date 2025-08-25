Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Eyal Zamir Urges Netanyahu to Approve Hostage Deal

2025-08-25 04:11:03
(MENAFN) Israeli military leader Eyal Zamir has urged Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to approve an existing offer for a prisoner swap, cautioning that taking over Gaza City could bring “serious risks” to the captives’ lives.

His appeal comes at a time when families of Israeli hostages are intensifying demands for a resolution that would lead to the safe return of their loved ones.

On Thursday, Netanyahu instructed that immediate negotiations be launched to free all hostages, even as the government proceeds with plans to seize Gaza City and displace its inhabitants.

His remarks suggest he may be open to an agreement, though possibly under revised terms.

Mediators are still awaiting a formal reply to a joint Egyptian-Qatari proposal, which aligns closely with earlier Israeli positions and has already been accepted by Hamas.

“There is a deal on the table, and it should be taken now,” Zamir stated during an interview aired by a broadcaster.

“The army has provided the conditions for its completion, and the decision is now in Netanyahu’s hands.”

Zamir also reiterated his reservations about a full occupation of Gaza City, warning that while the military has the capability to do so, such an operation could gravely jeopardize the safety of hostages.

The comments were positively received by hostage families, who viewed Zamir’s statement as a sign of support for a negotiated solution over military escalation.

