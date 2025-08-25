403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Eyal Zamir Urges Netanyahu to Approve Hostage Deal
(MENAFN) Israeli military leader Eyal Zamir has urged Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to approve an existing offer for a prisoner swap, cautioning that taking over Gaza City could bring “serious risks” to the captives’ lives.
His appeal comes at a time when families of Israeli hostages are intensifying demands for a resolution that would lead to the safe return of their loved ones.
On Thursday, Netanyahu instructed that immediate negotiations be launched to free all hostages, even as the government proceeds with plans to seize Gaza City and displace its inhabitants.
His remarks suggest he may be open to an agreement, though possibly under revised terms.
Mediators are still awaiting a formal reply to a joint Egyptian-Qatari proposal, which aligns closely with earlier Israeli positions and has already been accepted by Hamas.
“There is a deal on the table, and it should be taken now,” Zamir stated during an interview aired by a broadcaster.
“The army has provided the conditions for its completion, and the decision is now in Netanyahu’s hands.”
Zamir also reiterated his reservations about a full occupation of Gaza City, warning that while the military has the capability to do so, such an operation could gravely jeopardize the safety of hostages.
The comments were positively received by hostage families, who viewed Zamir’s statement as a sign of support for a negotiated solution over military escalation.
His appeal comes at a time when families of Israeli hostages are intensifying demands for a resolution that would lead to the safe return of their loved ones.
On Thursday, Netanyahu instructed that immediate negotiations be launched to free all hostages, even as the government proceeds with plans to seize Gaza City and displace its inhabitants.
His remarks suggest he may be open to an agreement, though possibly under revised terms.
Mediators are still awaiting a formal reply to a joint Egyptian-Qatari proposal, which aligns closely with earlier Israeli positions and has already been accepted by Hamas.
“There is a deal on the table, and it should be taken now,” Zamir stated during an interview aired by a broadcaster.
“The army has provided the conditions for its completion, and the decision is now in Netanyahu’s hands.”
Zamir also reiterated his reservations about a full occupation of Gaza City, warning that while the military has the capability to do so, such an operation could gravely jeopardize the safety of hostages.
The comments were positively received by hostage families, who viewed Zamir’s statement as a sign of support for a negotiated solution over military escalation.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- North America Automotive Market Size, Share And Forecast 2025-2033
- Airborne ISR Market Size, Share And Growth Forecast By 2033
- Mexico Oral Care Market Demand, Opportunities, And Key Drivers
- Australia Corporate Wellness Market Projected To Reach USD 3.6 Billion By 2033
- United States Laboratory Automation Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth Factors And Forecast 2025-2033
- UAE Online Grocery Market Size To Reach USD 18,353.4 Million By 2033: Trends & Future Outlook
CommentsNo comment