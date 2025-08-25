Punjab Police Bust Terror Module Four Hand Grenades, Two Kg RDX-Based IED Seized
He said preliminary investigation revealed that the consignment was placed on the directions of UK-based Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) terrorist Nishan Singh, alias Nishan Jodia, acting under the instructions of Pakistan-based terrorist Harvinder Singh Rinda, backed by the ISI.
One accused has been arrested, while another is absconding, and efforts are underway to apprehend him, said the DGP.
Investigation is ongoing to expose the entire cross-border conspiracy, added the DGP.
In a related development, the police apprehended four active associates of the Devinder Bambiha gang while they were conspiring to commit a major robbery. They have been identified as Satnam Singh, alias Satti, Gurpreet, alias Guri, Sarm Singh, alias Rinku, and Deepak Singh.
At a checkpoint, the accused opened fire on the police party.“The police overpowered the assailants and arrested them along with their vehicle,” said the DGP.
Four weapons -- one Zigana pistol, three pistols of .30 and .32 bore, besides cartridges were seized from them.
Satnam Singh is a habitual offender with over 22 previous cases, including murder, attempt to murder, arms and the NDPS Acts. Sarm Singh and Deepak Singh are also linked to the narcotics trade.
The DGP said interrogation of the accused is underway, and more disclosures are expected.
A day earlier, Counter Intelligence of Jalandhar, in a joint operation, apprehended two shooters of the Lucky Patial-Davinder Bambiha gang from Mumbai for their involvement in a murder that took place in SBS Nagar last month, said the DGP.
Those arrested have been identified as Karan Ganger (25), a resident of Hoshiarpur, and Jaskarandeep Singh alias Kallu (23), a resident of Garhshankar. DGP Yadav said the accused, in connivance with US-based Jaskaran Singh, had killed a man in SBS Nagar owing to personal enmity. The arrested accused and Jaskaran are associates of Lucky Patial of the Bambiha gang.
