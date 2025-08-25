Nia Sharma Teaches A Quick Hack For Teeth Whitening

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai 25 August (IANS) Actress Nia Sharma today took to her social media account in sharing a quick and effective hack for teeth whitening. The actress made a paste out of baking soda, lemon, coconut oil and her everyday toothpaste for her minor teeth stains.

She applied the paste onto her set of teeth and waited for a couple of minutes before brushing with a toothbrush. She captioned it as,“Life's turning into complete Home hacks! Didn't really bother about my Teeth whitening (coz they looked white up until now) until I watch 5000 reels again (Baking soda, salt, lemon, toothpaste hack).”

Nia has always been experimental with a lot many things and creates home hacks for skin and other small issues. She loves to keep it organic over chemical products. The actress who enjoys little perks of life, likes to keep it simple and lives every moment with utmost joy.

Nia, recently was enjoying the Mumbai rains from her humongous balcony. Joining her was her best friend and actress Krystle D'Souza. The two were seen soaking in the heavy Mumbai rains last week, turning the gloomy weather into cozy, laughter-filled moments. Nia and Krystle consider each other like soul sisters, and their recent social media posts are proof of how special their bond is. They even shared multiple photos and videos from their fun reunion. From sipping steaming cups of coffee while the rain pours outside, to their playful banter caught on camera, the bond between the two looked heartwarming. Fans couldn't stop gushing over how the actresses mirrored the little joys of siblinghood, teasing each other, laughing over nothing, and finding comfort in the simplest moments.

For the uninitiated, Nia and Krystle were seen together in the hit TV show Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai that ruled the TV space for a long time back, around 10 years ago. They essayed the role of sisters with Nia playing Maanvi and Krystle essaying the role of Jeevika. Their on-screen bond was loved by their fans and the two pretty much share the similar, sister-like-bond in real life as well. After Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Sharma was seen in Jamai Raja and also in several music videos. She was last seen in Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment. Nia continues to be one of television's most stylish and bold personalities.

