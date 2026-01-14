403
2025 Emerges as Third-Hottest Year Ever Recorded
(MENAFN) The year 2025 secured its position as the planet's third-warmest on record, new data disclosed Wednesday by the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF) confirms. The organization administers both the Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) and the Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service (CAMS).
Planetary temperatures registered 1.47 °C (2.65 °F) beyond pre-industrial benchmarks (1850-1900), trailing 2023 by a marginal 0.01 °C and falling 0.13 °C beneath 2024, which holds the distinction of warmest year documented.
The three-year span from 2023 through 2025 delivered average temperatures surpassing 1.5 °C above pre-industrial baselines—the inaugural consecutive three-year stretch to breach the Paris Agreement's long-term temperature ceiling.
Current warming trajectories suggest the accord's 1.5 °C benchmark may arrive before the decade concludes, over ten years sooner than projections made when nations adopted the agreement.
Land-based air temperatures achieved second-warmest status historically, while Antarctica logged its most extreme annual temperature and the Arctic its runner-up. Ocean surface temperatures similarly ranked among the most elevated ever measured.
"The report confirms that Europe and the world are in the warmest decade on record," said ECMWF Director-General Florian Pappenberger. "Preparedness and prevention remain possible but only when action is guided by robust scientific evidence."
Atmospheric greenhouse gas concentration, persistent emissions, and diminished carbon absorption by natural ecosystems primarily fueled 2025's exceptional heat. Elevated ocean surface temperatures, shaped by El Niño and additional oceanic fluctuations, compounded the warming.
Tropical zone temperatures dipped marginally compared to the 2023-2024 period, yet polar territories registered unprecedented heat levels.
Europe experienced its third-warmest year documented, posting an average of 10.41 °C—1.17 °C above the 1991-2020 baseline. February witnessed combined polar sea ice coverage contract to its smallest expanse since satellite monitoring commenced in the late 1970s.
"Human activity remains the dominant driver of the exceptional temperatures we are observing," said Laurence Rouil, director of CAMS.
"Atmospheric greenhouse gases have steadily increased over the last 10 years," he said. "The atmosphere is sending us a message, and we must listen."
Half the world's terrestrial surface endured above-average instances of severe heat stress—characterized as perceived temperatures reaching 32 °C or higher—catalyzing catastrophic wildfires across Europe, North America, and additional territories. Resulting atmospheric pollutants compromised air quality standards and escalated public health hazards.
