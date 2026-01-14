403
Japan's PM Set to Reveal Snap Election Call Monday
(MENAFN) Japan's premier is poised to trigger an early electoral showdown as early as next week, a coalition ally revealed Wednesday—a high-stakes gamble that could reshape the nation's political landscape.
Hirofumi Yoshimura, a member of the Japan Innovation Party (JIP) serving as junior partner to the governing Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), disclosed that Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi "is expected to announce her plan" on Monday, media reported.
The prime minister has "signaled her intention to dissolve" the lower chamber of parliament shortly after its Jan. 23 session begins next week, the agency noted.
Takaichi, 64, became Japan's 104th prime minister and first woman to hold the office following her election last October. Her administration now faces a critical political test as she weighs triggering an early ballot.
The ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and its coalition partner, the Japan Innovation Party (JIP), control a narrow majority in the lower house—holding just enough seats in the 465-member chamber to govern. However, both parties lack majority control in the upper house, which contains 225 seats.
Hirofumi Yoshimura, a JIP lawmaker serving in the governing coalition, revealed the election timeline to media. He confirmed Takaichi "is expected to announce her plan" during Monday's address and has "signaled her intention to dissolve" the lower chamber shortly after parliament reconvenes on January 23.
If the 64-year-old leader proceeds with the dissolution, campaign activities could launch either January 27 or February 3, with voters heading to the polls on February 8 or February 15, media reported.
The move would accelerate Japan's electoral calendar significantly. The current lower house—known domestically as the Diet—was only elected in October 2024, meaning regular elections weren't constitutionally required until October 2028 at the latest.
Takaichi, who became Japan's 104th prime minister last October, governs through a fragile coalition. Her Liberal Democratic Party and its junior partner, the Japan Innovation Party, command a narrow majority in the 465-seat lower chamber but lack control of the upper house's 225 seats.
The electoral system splits the lower house seats between 289 single-seat constituencies and 176 proportional representation slots.
According to media, campaigning could launch as early as January 27 or February 3, with voters heading to the polls on either February 8 or February 15. Hirofumi Yoshimura of the Japan Innovation Party confirmed that Takaichi "is expected to announce her plan" regarding the dissolution.
Media reported the 64-year-old leader has "signaled her intention to dissolve" the lower chamber shortly after its January 23 session begins.
