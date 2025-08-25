Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Nepalese Climber Sets Historic Record

2025-08-25 03:33:10
(MENAFN) Nepalese climber Nirmal Purja has made history by becoming the first individual to complete 50 climbs of peaks rising above 8,000 meters (26,246 feet).

His milestone was achieved after reaching the summit of Nanga Parbat in northern Pakistan, according to a statement released on Sunday by the Alpine Club of Pakistan, the nation's official mountaineering body.

Among these 50 successful ascents, 22 were completed without the use of supplementary oxygen, establishing a new global benchmark.

The Alpine Club of Pakistan highlighted this achievement as a significant contribution to the world of extreme mountaineering.

Nanga Parbat, towering at 8,126 meters (26,660 feet), is famously nicknamed the "killer mountain."

Situated in the breathtaking Gilgit-Baltistan region, it is regarded as one of the most perilous mountains globally due to its challenging and unpredictable terrain.

“This was the most dangerous climb of my life, battling fierce winds, blue ice, and rockfall,” remarked Purja, who is also recognized by the name Nimsdai, following his successful ascent.

Purja dedicated this historic expedition to commemorate two centuries of diplomatic ties between Nepal and the United Kingdom.

During the climb, he carried a flag symbolizing his distinguished service in the Gurkhas and the UK Special Forces.

