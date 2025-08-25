Ethyl Acetate Prices Q2 2025: Chart History, Index & Future Trends



USA: US$ 1485/MT

Germany: US$ 1160/MT

China: US$ 895/MT

India: US$ 960/MT Brazil: US$ 1135/MT

Regional Prices Movement:



USA: In Q2 2025, the ethyl acetate price trend in the USA showed stability. The ethyl acetate price chart and price index highlighted balanced demand.

Germany: Germany witnessed steady movement in the ethyl acetate price index during Q2 2025. The ethyl acetate price chart indicated moderate costs and market resilience.

China: The ethyl acetate price trend in China rose slightly in Q2 2025. The ethyl acetate price forecast suggests continued demand-driven growth.

India: In Q2 2025, the price of ethyl acetate in India remained competitive. The ethyl acetate price index reflected balanced supply and demand. Brazil: Brazil experienced steady patterns in the ethyl acetate price chart. The Q2 2025 ethyl acetate price forecast indicated resilience, supported by regional consumption growth.

Demand-Side Factors:



The ethyl acetate price trend is influenced by rising demand in paints, coatings, and adhesives. Increasing construction and automotive industries significantly impact the price of ethyl acetate.

According to the ethyl acetate price chart, consumption growth in pharmaceuticals and packaging boosts prices. Expanding industrial applications continue to create upward momentum for the ethyl acetate price index. The ethyl acetate price forecast highlights demand-driven growth from the food and beverage sector. The price of ethyl acetate remains closely tied to consumer-oriented industries worldwide.

Supply-Side Factors:



The ethyl acetate price trend is shaped by raw material costs, particularly acetic acid and ethanol. Production efficiency strongly determines the price of ethyl acetate globally.

The ethyl acetate price chart reflects supply disruptions from energy costs and logistical issues. These elements add volatility, directly influencing the ethyl acetate price index. The ethyl acetate price forecast suggests that steady output levels and technological advancements could stabilize fluctuations, thereby supporting a balanced price of ethyl acetate outlook globally.

Global Ethyl Acetate Market Analysis

The global ethyl acetate market size was valued at USD 6.18 Billion in 2024. By 2033, IMARC Group anticipates it will reach USD 10.89 Billion, reflecting a projected CAGR of 6.18% during 2025-2033, driven by rising demand across coatings, adhesives, pharmaceuticals, and flexible packaging applications worldwide.

Key Growth Drivers:



Sustainability initiatives influence the ethyl acetate price trend as eco-friendly solvents gain traction. Such adoption creates positive momentum for the price of ethyl acetate worldwide.

The ethyl acetate price chart shows growth supported by the expanding pharmaceuticals industry. Rising healthcare investments strongly strengthen the ethyl acetate price index in key consuming nations. According to the ethyl acetate price forecast, technological advancements and rising demand from paints and adhesives markets remain crucial growth factors driving the price of ethyl acetate higher.

