Putin Signals Willingness for Direct Talks with Ukraine
(MENAFN) President Vladimir Putin has expressed Russia’s willingness to continue direct peace discussions with Ukraine, according to Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.
This update came during Putin’s recent phone conversation with US President Donald Trump.
Lavrov told a news agency in an interview aired on Sunday, “President Putin received the call of President Trump after that meeting, and he clearly stated that we are ready to continue the negotiations, direct Russian-Ukrainian negotiations, which started in Istanbul and already had three rounds convened there.”
The Foreign Minister was referring to the call between Putin and Trump that followed a gathering at the Oval Office.
This meeting involved Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and several European leaders.
The Washington, DC meeting occurred shortly after a significant summit between Putin and Trump in Alaska on August 15.
Lavrov noted that this summit did not address the possibility of a future encounter between the Russian and Ukrainian leaders but added that the idea “was raised later as something which is kind of impromptu.”
Lavrov further explained that Putin conveyed to Trump that any high-profile meetings, such as those between Putin and Zelenskyy, need to be “very well prepared.”
“To achieve this, we proposed elevating the level of delegations meeting in Istanbul to discuss particular issues that require the attention of President Putin and Zelenskyy,” Lavrov added.
He also mentioned that Moscow has yet to receive a response from Kyiv regarding its recent suggestion made during talks in Istanbul.
The proposal includes the formation of three working groups, each focusing on different topics.
