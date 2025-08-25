403
U.S. Fast-Tracks Troops Exit from Key Iraq Bases
(MENAFN) The United States has fast-tracked the withdrawal of its forces from Iraq’s Ayn al-Asad and Victoria military bases, according to local media reports published Sunday.
Some U.S. personnel are being relocated to Erbil, capital of Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdistan region, and to an unnamed neighboring Arab nation, Kurdistan24 reported, citing senior Iraqi government officials.
The drawdown, reportedly initiated under direct instruction from the U.S. Embassy, is being executed in stages. This marks a noticeable acceleration of the previously established withdrawal timetable for the U.S.-led international coalition.
On August 17, Hussein Allawi, security advisor to Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani, confirmed to media that the coalition’s mission in Baghdad and at Ayn al-Asad is scheduled to conclude by September.
The stepped-up exit comes nearly a year after Iraq and the United States formalized a joint agreement outlining a phased departure of coalition forces.
Roughly 2,500 U.S. troops remain stationed in Iraq, part of a coalition originally deployed in 2014 to combat the rise of the Islamic State across the region.
