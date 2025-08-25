Divya Deshmukh's“No Jeans” Quip Revives Magnus Carlsen's Infamous Dress Code Row (WATCH)
It was meant to be a simple, fun question -“Which chess rule would you like to change?” But India's Divya Deshmukh, fresh off her Women's World Cup triumph, turned it into a viral moment. With a cheeky smile, she shot back:“No jeans!” before bursting into laughter. The light-hearted reply was more than just a joke. For many chess fans, it instantly brought back memories of one of the game's strangest controversies.
When Magnus Carlsen Said“No” to Dress Codes
Divya's playful dig was a clear throwback to the 2024 World Rapid Championship in New York, when Magnus Carlsen found himself at the centre of a storm. Tournament arbiters told the world No. 1 to ditch his size-32 Corneliani jeans for something“more formal.” Instead of quietly following the rulebook, Carlsen stood his ground. He refused to change, took a $200 fine on the chin, and even forfeited his final round of the day. The move sparked headlines around the world. Some praised him for pushing back against rigid traditions, while others felt he had gone too far. But either way, Carlsen had made his point: chess players weren't just pieces on a board.
A Pair of Jeans That Made History
What could have ended as a forgettable dress code dispute became the stuff of legend. Earlier this year, Carlsen decided to auction off those very jeans in collaboration with Chess. The bidding began at $14,100 and, in true“rapid chess” fashion, exploded in the final 30 minutes. With 29 bids flying in, the price shot up to an astonishing $36,100. Carlsen promised every cent would go to charity. The anonymous winner - who also paid $74 in shipping - didn't just buy a pair of jeans. They bought a piece of chess history.
