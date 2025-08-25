Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zaid Al Mahmoud Islamic Cultural Center Joins Orientation For New International Students At QF

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: The Sheikh Abdulla Bin Zaid Al Mahmoud Islamic Cultural Center participated in Qatar Foundation's orientation event for new international students, held ahead of the start of the academic year.

The event, which drew a large audience, aimed to introduce students to Qatari culture, Qatar Foundation, and its affiliated institutions.

The center's booth featured a collection of its publications, along with an Arabic calligraphy activity where students' names were artistically written.

The initiative attracted significant interest, with students expressing their delight at exploring different aspects of Qatari culture - an experience that will support their academic and social life in Qatar. The center's participation added a unique dimension to the overall orientation programme. In collaboration with Qatar Foundation, the center organises several cultural initiatives, including the monthly“Visit the Mosque” programme at Minaretein (Education City Mosque). It also offers a range of activities for international students at Education City, where students have previously visited the center's headquarters.