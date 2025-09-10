Israel's Attack On Doha A Blatant Breach Of International Law: NHRC

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The National Human Rights Committee (NHRC) strongly condemned and denounced the Israeli attack that targeted Hamas political leaders present in Doha for an internationally recognized negotiation process aimed at securing a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and advancing a peaceful settlement of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

In a statement on Wednesday, the NHRC affirmed that the assault constitutes a blatant violation of international law and a direct undermining of mediation and negotiation mechanisms, in clear contravention of the UN Charter and its purposes.

The Committee noted that the attack resulted in the martyrdom of a member of Qatar Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya) while carrying out his national duty to protect security and stability, in addition to several injuries among security personnel at the scene. It stressed that this adds a tragic humanitarian dimension to the violation, underscoring Israel's disregard for the right to life and human dignity.

The NHRC emphasized that the attack is not merely a violation of international law, but constitutes an act of aggression under the UN Charter and international criminal law, and a grave breach of Article (2/4) of the Charter, which prohibits the use or threat of force against the independence or territorial integrity of any state.

The Committee warned that this act undermines confidence in peaceful mediation as enshrined in international conventions and sets a dangerous precedent that threatens the entire international legal order.

In this context, the NHRC held Israel fully responsible under international law for the aggression, stressing that the international community must go beyond verbal condemnation to adopt deterrent and binding measures, whether through the UN Security Council or competent international courts.

The Committee further recalled the State of Qatar's inherent right, under Article (51) of the UN Charter, to defend itself and safeguard its sovereignty and the security of its citizens and residents by all political, legal, and diplomatic means, including resorting to international judicial mechanisms to hold the perpetrators accountable.

The NHRC affirmed that, by virtue of its mandate, it will continue documenting violations resulting from the Israeli aggression and presenting them to the relevant international forums to ensure accountability, prevent impunity, and safeguard victims' rights to justice and redress.

The statement concluded by calling on the international community to shoulder its responsibilities in protecting international peace and security, restoring respect for international law and the role of the United Nations, and confronting attempts to legitimize the use of armed force at the expense of peaceful solutions and human rights, in order to preserve the future of the region and safeguard global stability.