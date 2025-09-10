Israeli Attack On Doha Violates International Norms, Threatens Qatari Mediation: US Experts

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Washington: Several analysts and experts in the United States stressed that Israel's strikes on Doha, which targeted the residences of several Hamas leaders, were a "regrettable incident" that represent a clear violation of international norms and threaten Qatar's vital role as a mediator in regional diplomacy. They noted that the attack presents Washington with a difficult test at a critical moment for Middle East peace efforts.

In exclusive remarks to Qatar News Agency (QNA), Dr. Paul Davis, Vice President of Government Business Development at SecureDAM and Founder and President of JANUS Think, said the Israeli attack on Doha was "unexpected" and that the United States "did not know about it in time," warning that the strike would have serious repercussions for Washington's relations with Gulf Cooperation Council states and for diplomacy on the Gaza file.

Davis emphasized that the United States is keen to maintain Qatar's pivotal role as a credible and indispensable mediator, adding: 'Doha has proven through its effectiveness that it is the only party capable of fulfilling this role." He noted, however, that the attack would temporarily affect the United States' image and its ability to coordinate closely with its Gulf partners.

Dr. Thomas S. Warrick, Nonresident Senior Fellow at the Scowcroft Middle East Security Initiative, told QNA that the US response following the Israeli attack carried significant messages, most notably US President Donald Trump's pledge to Qatar that such strikes "will not be repeated."

He added that Washington is determined to relaunch the mediation process with the participation of Qatar and Egypt, saying: "We may see tangible steps in the coming days."

Warrick stressed that targeting Doha constitutes "a violation of international norms that prohibit harming mediators."

For his part, US Senator Chris Murphy described the attack as "a clear violation of international law." He explained that groups such as the Taliban and Hamas maintain political representation in Qatar because Doha has historically served as a mediator between them and states such as the United States and Israel -- at Washington's own request.

"Qatar is a key mediator," he said. "People need to remember that it was the United States and Israel who asked Qatar to play this role -- and what it received in return were airstrikes."

Robert Malley, former US envoy for Iran and Middle East advisor to President Barack Obama, told QNA that the strike "confirms the Israeli government's lack of interest in reaching a negotiated end to the war in Gaza."

He added: "This attack poisons the environment for any country seeking to mediate in the future."

Malley warned that the absence of broad political opposition within Israel reflects how "the idea of total destruction and unconditional surrender has become a widely accepted policy."