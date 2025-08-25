RACA, QRDI Council Sign Agreement To Advance Charitable, Humanitarian Work
Doha, Qatar: The Regulatory Authority for Charitable Activities (RACA) signed a cooperation agreement with Qatar Research, Development and Innovation (QRDI) Council, aiming to strengthen national efforts to develop the charitable, humanitarian, and developmental sectors in line with Qatar's strategic directions toward innovation and sustainability.
The agreement was signed by the Head of the Department of Licenses and Support of RACA, Rashid Mohammed Al Nuaimi, while Senior Director for Innovation Development and Piloting Programs, Nada Al Olaqi, represented QRDI Council. On the occasion, Al Nuaimi said that the cooperation will primarily focus on supporting, funding, and implementing priority research projects for the non-profit sector in general, and for charitable and humanitarian organizations in particular, emphasizing innovation, artificial intelligence, sustainability, governance, and policy development.
Al Olaqi stressed that collaboration with RACA represents a strategic step toward integrating innovation into Qatar's charitable, humanitarian, and developmental sector by aligning it with the national vision and leveraging the country's research and innovation ecosystem.
She emphasized the importance of developing impactful, technology-driven solutions that address real-world challenges and support sustainable development.
The agreement aims to formalize cooperation between the two parties in research and innovation, supporting the development of charitable, humanitarian, and developmental initiatives through knowledge- and technology-based solutions.
