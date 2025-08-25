403
Trump declares Soviet-born India envoy
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has appointed Sergio Gor, a close confidant and senior aide, as ambassador to India and special envoy for South and Central Asian affairs.
Gor, originally from Uzbekistan, previously served as Trump’s Director of Presidential Personnel, overseeing key recruitment and staffing decisions. Widely regarded as one of Trump’s most trusted allies, he played a central role in shaping the administration’s team.
In his announcement on Friday, Trump praised Gor as a “great friend” and loyal partner, noting his importance in carrying out the administration’s agenda. He added that for a region as populous as South Asia, it was essential to appoint someone he could “fully trust.”
The nomination comes at a time of friction between Washington and New Delhi, with Trump threatening steep tariffs on Indian exports and penalties over India’s purchases of Russian oil. A source told Politico that Gor’s appointment was intended as a clear signal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government that negotiations must be taken seriously, and that Gor speaks with Trump’s full authority.
Born in 1986 in Tashkent as Sergey Gorokhovsky, Gor spent part of his childhood in Malta before immigrating to the US in 1999. He attended high school in Los Angeles and later studied at George Washington University, where he became active in conservative politics, eventually rising into Trump’s inner circle.
India’s reaction was subdued, with External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar simply noting he had “read about it” in the press. Gor, meanwhile, expressed gratitude on X, saying he was “beyond grateful” for Trump’s trust and proud to serve the American people through the administration’s work.
