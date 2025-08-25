Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
France Calls in U.S. Ambassador for Criticizing Nation's Handling of Antisemitism

2025-08-25 03:00:31
(MENAFN) France announced on Sunday that it has formally summoned U.S. Ambassador Charles Kushner following his sharp rebuke of the country’s handling of rising antisemitism, which Paris condemned as "unacceptable."

Kushner, who is Jewish and notably the father of Jared Kushner—husband to Ivanka Trump, daughter of U.S. President Donald Trump—made his accusations public in an open letter to French President Emmanuel Macron, published Sunday in a newspaper.

In the letter, Kushner urged Macron to soften his stance toward Israel and pointed to persistent antisemitic acts that have "long scarred French life."

"In France, not a day passes without Jews assaulted in the street, synagogues or schools defaced, or Jewish-owned businesses vandalized. Your own Interior Ministry has reported antisemitic incidents even at preschools."

Kushner also expressed readiness to collaborate with Macron and French officials to "forge a serious plan" to combat the issue.

Responding swiftly, France’s Foreign Ministry announced it has summoned Kushner to its Paris headquarters on Monday, labeling his claims as “unacceptable.”

The statement, obtained by media, declared: "France firmly rejects these allegations...The rise in antisemitic acts in France since October 7, 2023, is a reality we deeply regret and against which the French authorities are fully mobilized, as such acts are intolerable."

The ministry further noted Kushner's accusations "run counter to international law," citing the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations and its “obligation not to interfere in the internal affairs of states.”

"They also fall short of the quality of the transatlantic partnership between France and the United States and of the trust that must prevail between allies," the statement added.

This diplomatic clash follows French President Macron’s rejection last week of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s claims that France’s proposal to recognize a Palestinian state fuels antisemitism.

