Paras Defence Secures ₹45.32 Cr Order From BEL For Advanced Air Defence Systems
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, August 22, 2025 – Paras Defence and Space Technologies Limited ("Paras"), a leading player in defence and space engineering, on Friday announced that it has received a prestigious order from Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) valued at approximately ₹45.32 crore (including taxes).
The contract entails the supply of Signal and Data Processing Systems and Multi-Sensor Fusion Systems, key enablers in strengthening India's Air Defence Applications. The systems are scheduled to be delivered within 29 months or earlier.
Speaking on the development, Munjal Sharad Shah, Managing Director, Paras Defense & Space Technologies said: "This order underscores our technological capabilities in delivering advanced defence solutions tailored to India's strategic needs. By working closely with BEL, we continue to contribute to strengthening the country's air defence architecture."
Air defence has become one of the fastest evolving segments of modern military technology, with increasing emphasis on multi-layered surveillance, rapid response mechanisms and the integration of AI-driven sensor systems. With rising global security concerns and the demand for indigenous systems, companies like Paras Defence are emerging as critical partners in building self-reliant and state-of-the-art solutions.
The awarded systems combining signal processing with multi-sensor fusion, will play a pivotal role in providing situational awareness, threat detection and real-time decision support, thereby enhancing India's preparedness in complex air defence scenarios.
The order comes at a time when India's defence sector is experiencing record momentum post Operation Sindoor. Defence production touched an all-time high of ₹1.50 trillion in FY 2024–25, with the private sector's contribution rising 27% year-on-year to nearly ₹34,000 crore. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has underlined that "the time has come for the private industry to take a lead in the defence manufacturing sector," introducing measures to fast-track private participation. This policy push is particularly significant for air defence systems, where advanced sensor fusion, data processing and indigenous electronics - the niche that Paras Defence specialises in - are expected to see heightened demand as India builds a more agile, layered and self-reliant air defence network.
Paras Defence has consistently invested in building indigenous capabilities across defence electronics, optics and critical engineering. The company's growing portfolio of contracts in air defence, avionics and electronic warfare systems reaffirms its position as a key emerging solutions provider supporting India's mission to achieve defence self-reliance.
About Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd.
Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd. is a premier Indian defence engineering company, delivering a comprehensive suite of indigenously designed, developed, and manufactured (IDDM) products and solutions for the defence and space sectors. With over 40 years of sustained business growth, Paras has evolved into a pivotal player supporting India's strategic interests across land, naval, air, and space domains.
The company's operations span two core verticals: Optics & Optronic Systems and Defence Engineering, which includes Defence Electronics, Electromagnetic Pulse (EMP) Protection Solutions, and Heavy Engineering. Paras is the only Indian company developing and manufacturing Optronic Periscopes in the Asia-Pacific region for submarine applications.
