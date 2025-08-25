Drones Sighted Near Loc In J & K's Poonch, Search Operation Underway
The movement of the drones from across the border was picked up over Balakote, Langote and Gursai nallah in Mendhar sector at 9.15 pm on Sunday, the officials said.
They said the drones, believed to be launched for surveillance, were seen flying very high and returned to the Pakistani side within five minutes.
However, the area was cordoned off and a search was launched with the first light of the day in several areas where the movement of the drones was picked up to ensure that there was no air dropping of weapons or narcotics, the officials said.
The use of drones by Pakistan to drop weapons and narcotics has emerged as a major challenge for the security agencies over the past couple of years and accordingly, police have announced a reward of Rs three lakh to anyone providing information about sighting of a drone leading to the recovery of the dropped material in February last year.
