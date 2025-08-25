From IIT Madras To Hollywood - Indian-Origin Startup Disrupts $150B Global Entertainment Industry

Test Audience of a Movie before release

Former IIT Madras Head of Incubation Vijay Anand applies "Moneyball" approach to content creation, helping studios predict audience response before release

- Vijay AnandCHENNAI, TAMIL NADU, INDIA, August 25, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- An Indian-origin startup is making waves in Hollywood by solving one of the entertainment industry's biggest challenges: predicting what audiences will actually watch. Quanten Media , founded by serial entrepreneur Vijay Anand, has developed the world's first quantitative pre-release audience testing platform that uses advanced biometric technology to measure real-time audience engagement.The Singapore-based company has already secured an Oscar-winning distributor as a paying client and tested over 40 films. Quanten Media is now scaling its "Moneyball for movies" approach globally.From Unicorn Builder to Entertainment DisruptorAnand brings a proven track record of transforming industries through data and technology. As former Head of Incubation at IIT Madras, he helped build unicorn Uniphore (valued at $2.5B). He was also an investor in media-tech startups like Eventifier (acquired by BookMyShow), Wishberry, and Herotalkies (acquired), was part of the core team at The Goa Project, and hosted the Rooftop Film Festival in Chennai."After spending 7+ years embedded with friends in the movie industry, I witnessed the same pattern repeatedly: brilliant creators making gut decisions about what audiences want, only to see 93% of content fail commercially," said Anand. "The entertainment industry was ripe for the same data-driven transformation that revolutionized sports through Moneyball."The $150 Billion ProblemThe global entertainment industry spends approximately $150 billion annually on new TV shows and movies, yet 93% fail to achieve audience acceptance. With AI democratizing content creation, this challenge is intensifying as the volume of content explodes while audience attention remains finite.Americans spend 110 hours per year – nearly five full days – just deciding what to watch, according to UserTesting (2024). Traditional audience testing relies heavily on focus groups and surveys - asking people what they think rather than measuring their actual physiological responses. Quanten Media's platform uses eye-tracking, heart rate variability, and micro-expression analysis to capture what audiences' bodies actually do while watching content, providing second-by-second engagement analytics.Hollywood ValidationThe company's credibility received a major boost when an Oscar-winning distributor became a paying client. The collaboration was featured in a video that garnered over 450K views on YouTube and 38 million views on TikTok. The tested film subsequently scored 98% on Rotten Tomatoes."Validation from Oscar-winning distributors demonstrates that our technology resonates with the industry's most sophisticated players," Anand noted. "They're not just experimenting - they're paying for actionable insights that inform real distribution decisions."Scaling the Data AdvantageQuanten Media's technology stack transforms raw biometric signals into standardized engagement scores using machine learning algorithms. The company's proprietary 23-parameter engagement model analyzes patterns across multiple data streams to predict audience response and provide specific creative recommendations.The platform maps engagement data directly to script elements, scenes, and narrative beats, enabling creators to make data-driven decisions before expensive marketing and distribution commitments. Visual dashboards highlight pacing issues, emotional peaks, and drop-off points with precision traditional methods cannot match.Indian Innovation on Global StageQuanten Media's success represents a broader trend of Indian entrepreneurs building category-defining companies that compete globally from day one. The company plans to expand to major content hubs including India, Korea, and the UK as part of its international growth strategy."Two unstoppable arcs will define the decade ahead," Anand explained. "AI will embed into critical workflows, freeing up millions of human work hours, and people will actively seek richer entertainment experiences with their newfound time. We're positioned at the intersection of these trends."With a growing pipeline of 5+ studios and a proven track record of capital efficiency in building their platform and securing premium clients, Quanten Media is in early discussions with investors to raise its seed round as it positions to become the analytics backbone of the entertainment industry's digital transformation.

