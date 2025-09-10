Haoning Xi

MENAFN - The Conversation) Lecturer (Assistant Professor), Newcastle Business School, University of Newcastle Profile Articles Activity

Dr Haoning (Alice) Xi is a Lecturer (Assistant Professor) at the Newcastle Business School at The University of Newcastle (UON) and an Honorary Research Fellow at the Institute of Transport and Logistics, Studies (ITLS) University of Sydney. Prior to this, she served as a Research Fellow at ITLS the University of Sydney Business School. Haoning received her PhD degree in Civil Engineering from UNSW Sydney and was also a co-cultured PhD student in CSIRO's Data 61, Australia. She received prestigious honors, such as“Best Research Awards”,“ANZAM Doctoral Thesis Award First Prize”,“Rising Stars Women in Engineering”, and the Australian“Global Talent Independent” scheme. Haoning received her Master's degree from Tsinghua University and her Bachelor's degree from Central South University, China. Her research mainly focuses on developing models and algorithms for data-driven decision-making in the disciplinary field of Transportation & Logistics Systems, where she utilizes a rich array of methods from Operations Research, Data Analytics, Machine Learning, Deep Learning, etc.

Dr Xi has published over 22 SCI/SSCI indexed research paper in flagship journals in the field, including 9 ABDC A* journals (8 as the First/ Corresponding author), such as European Journal of Operational Research (A*), Transportation Research Part A (A*) & Part B (A*) & Part C (A*) & Part E (A*), and 20 JCR Q1/A journals such as Computer-Aided Civil and Infrastructure Engineering (JCR Top 1%, Impact Factor: 10.066), Transport Policy (A), Transport Reviews (A), Annuals of Operational Research(A), etc. Haoning has been leading and participating in several research projects in Australia, and her research was supported by government agencies such as Transport for NSW (TFNSW) and the Department of Transport and Main Roads (TMR), QLD.

Haoning serves as a Co-chair of the "Multimodal Urban Transportation Systems Analysis Committee" in the World Transport Congress (WTC) 2024-2026 and serves as Youth Editorial Board of the "International Journal of Transportation Science & Technology (IJTST)" and "Transportation Safety and Environment". She also serves as a Guest Editor for the journal "Transport Economics and Management." She serves as a peer reviewer for the top journals in the field, such as Transportation Science, Transportation Research Part A/B/C/D/E, and EJOR.



2023–present Lecturer, University of Newcastle 2022–2023 Research Fellow, University of Sydney

2022 UNSW Sydney, PhD in Transportation

Co-chair of the "Multimodal Urban Transportation Systems Analysis Committee" in the World Transport Congress (WTC) 2024-2026



Transport Engineering (090507)

Transport Economics (140217) Transport Planning (120506)

Rising Stars Women in Engineering; Best Research Silver Award, 17th International Symposium on the Sustainable Development of Urban Transport Systems; Best Paper Award, the 15 International Workshop on Computational Transportation Science.