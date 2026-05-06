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Drone Strike on Fuel Stations in Southern Sudan Kills Five, Injures Nine
(MENAFN) Five people were killed and nine others injured in a drone strike targeting two fuel stations in the southern Sudanese city of Kosti, according to a local medical network, as stated by reports.
The Sudan Doctors Network said the attack hit fuel facilities in White Nile State and accused the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) of being responsible. It described the incident as part of a pattern of repeated strikes on civilian infrastructure.
In its statement, the group said the attack “reflects a blatant disregard for civilian lives” and warned that ongoing assaults are worsening already critical humanitarian and healthcare conditions in the country.
No immediate response was issued by the RSF or Sudanese authorities regarding the allegations.
The incident follows a series of recent developments, including government claims on Monday that a drone targeted a site at Khartoum International Airport, though officials later confirmed that air traffic had resumed.
Separately, Sudan’s Foreign Ministry said Tuesday it had recalled its ambassador to Ethiopia for consultations, accusing Addis Ababa of involvement in the airport strike—an allegation Ethiopia has denied, according to reports.
Drone activity has reportedly intensified in recent days across Khartoum and Al Jazira states, resulting in rising civilian casualties and further disruption to already fragile conditions.
The Sudan Doctors Network said the attack hit fuel facilities in White Nile State and accused the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) of being responsible. It described the incident as part of a pattern of repeated strikes on civilian infrastructure.
In its statement, the group said the attack “reflects a blatant disregard for civilian lives” and warned that ongoing assaults are worsening already critical humanitarian and healthcare conditions in the country.
No immediate response was issued by the RSF or Sudanese authorities regarding the allegations.
The incident follows a series of recent developments, including government claims on Monday that a drone targeted a site at Khartoum International Airport, though officials later confirmed that air traffic had resumed.
Separately, Sudan’s Foreign Ministry said Tuesday it had recalled its ambassador to Ethiopia for consultations, accusing Addis Ababa of involvement in the airport strike—an allegation Ethiopia has denied, according to reports.
Drone activity has reportedly intensified in recent days across Khartoum and Al Jazira states, resulting in rising civilian casualties and further disruption to already fragile conditions.
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