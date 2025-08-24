Ukrainian, Canadian Leaders Meet On Defence, Energy Cooperation
The two sides on Sunday, signed an agreement on drone co-production and an action plan for the implementation of the agreement on security cooperation, according to the Ukrainian presidential website.
Zelensky welcomed Canada's readiness to allocate $500 million under the Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List initiative to help Ukraine procure US weapons, Xinhua news agency reported.
He also proposed that Canada join major energy projects in Ukraine.
"We have the necessary port infrastructure and storage capacities. Ukrainian storage facilities can be used for the supply of Canadian gas," Zelensky said.
He further expressed hope that Canada could play an active role in implementing security guarantees for Ukraine.
The leaders discussed diplomatic steps and coordination with partners. In particular, the President briefed on cooperation with the United States.
Speaking at a joint press conference following the meeting, Carney said his country is coordinating with allies, the "Coalition of the Willing" and Ukraine on security guarantees covering land, air and sea, adding that he would not exclude the presence of troops.
“We emphasise that the approach to peace and security must follow the principle that no decisions about Ukraine are made without Ukraine, and no decisions about Europe are made without Europe,” the Canadian Prime Minister stated.
On Thursday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that deploying foreign troops in Ukraine is unacceptable to Russia.
