Nial Wheate

Professor Wheate completed a Bachelor of Science (BSc) degree with 1st class honours from the University of New South Wales whilst at the Australian Defence Force Academy (1998) before he completed a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in medicinal chemistry under Professor J. Grant Collins (2002). He has since been awarded a Doctor of Science (DSc) in 2020 and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) in 2021 both from The University of Sydney.

Since completing his PhD in 2002, he has worked in the School of Biomedical and Health Sciences at Western Sydney University (2005-2007) and the Strathclyde Institute of Pharmacy and Biomedical Science in Scotland (2007-2011) before taking up a position in the Faculty of Pharmacy at the University of Sydney (Australia) in 2012. During this time, he held roles as Program Director of the pharmacy undergraduate degrees, Head of Cancer Research, and MPharm Director.

Currently he is a professor in the School of National Sciences at Macquarie University.



2024–present Professor, Macquarie University

2018–2024 Associate Professor, University of Sydney

2012–2017 Senior Lecturer, University of Sydney

2007–2011 Lecturer, University of Strathclyde

2005–2007 Senior Research Fellow, University of Western Sydney

2002–2005 Lieutenant, Royal Australian Navy

2001–2002 Associate Lecturer, University of New South Wales

1999–2001 Sub-Lieutenant, Royal Australian Navy 1995–1998 Midshipman, Royal Australian Navy



2021 University of Sydney, MBA

2020 University of Sydney, DSc

2002 University of New South Wales, PhD

1998 University of New South Wales, BSc (Hons I) 1997 Australian Defence Force Academy, Graduate



Fellow and Chartered Chemist of the Royal Australian Chemical Institute

Member of the Australian Institute of Company Directors Senior Fellow of the Higher Education Academy



Pharmacology And Pharmaceutical Sciences (1115) Medicinal And Biomolecular Chemistry (0304)

Australian Defence Medal (2007), The National Medal (2017), Nyholm Lecturer (2018), The Australian Research Awards Best in Field - Inorganic Chemistry (2023), John Martin Memorial Award (2024)