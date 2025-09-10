Nial Wheate
Professor Wheate completed a Bachelor of Science (BSc) degree with 1st class honours from the University of New South Wales whilst at the Australian Defence Force Academy (1998) before he completed a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in medicinal chemistry under Professor J. Grant Collins (2002). He has since been awarded a Doctor of Science (DSc) in 2020 and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) in 2021 both from The University of Sydney.
Since completing his PhD in 2002, he has worked in the School of Biomedical and Health Sciences at Western Sydney University (2005-2007) and the Strathclyde Institute of Pharmacy and Biomedical Science in Scotland (2007-2011) before taking up a position in the Faculty of Pharmacy at the University of Sydney (Australia) in 2012. During this time, he held roles as Program Director of the pharmacy undergraduate degrees, Head of Cancer Research, and MPharm Director.
Currently he is a professor in the School of National Sciences at Macquarie University.Experience
-
2024–present
Professor, Macquarie University
2018–2024
Associate Professor, University of Sydney
2012–2017
Senior Lecturer, University of Sydney
2007–2011
Lecturer, University of Strathclyde
2005–2007
Senior Research Fellow, University of Western Sydney
2002–2005
Lieutenant, Royal Australian Navy
2001–2002
Associate Lecturer, University of New South Wales
1999–2001
Sub-Lieutenant, Royal Australian Navy
1995–1998
Midshipman, Royal Australian Navy
-
2021
University of Sydney, MBA
2020
University of Sydney, DSc
2002
University of New South Wales, PhD
1998
University of New South Wales, BSc (Hons I)
1997
Australian Defence Force Academy, Graduate
-
2021
Microplastic in pharmaceutical dosage forms and patient informed consent, Australian Journal of Medical Sciences
2021
Macrocycles as drug-enhancing excipients in pharmaceutical formulations, Journal of Inclusion Phenomena and Macrocyclic Chemistry
2021
Opioid exposures in children under 5 years of age (2004–2019):A retrospective study of calls to Australia's largest poisonsinformation centre, Journal of Paediatrics and Child Health
2021
An analysis for adulteration and contamination of over-the-counter weight-loss products, AAPS PharmSciTech
2020
Demonstration of the first known 1:2 host‐guest encapsulation of a platinum anticancer complex within a macrocycle, Journal of Inclusion Phenomena and Macrocyclic Chemistry
2019
Analysis of the interaction of para-sulfonatocalix[8]arene with free amino acids and a six residue segmentof β-amyloid peptide as a potential treatment for Alzheimer's disease, Journal of Inclusion Phenomena and Macrocyclic Chemistry
2018
The side effects of platinum-based chemotherapy drugs: a review for chemists, Dalton Transactions
2018
An evaluation of garlic products available in Australian pharmacies–From the label to the laboratory, Journal of Herbal Medicine
2018
Patterns of platinum drug use in an acute care setting: a retrospective study, Journal of Cancer Research and Clinical Oncology
2018
Demonstration of In Vitro Host-Guest Complex Formation and Safety of para-Sulfonatocalix[8]arene as a Delivery Vehicle for Two Antibiotic Drugs, Journal of Pharmaceutical Sciences
2017
Determining the Ibuprofen Concentration in Liquid-Filled Gelatin Capsules To Practice Collecting and Interpreting Experimental Data, and Evaluating the Methods and Accuracy of Quality Testing, Journal of Chemical Education
2017
Comparative macrocycle binding of the anticancer drug phenanthriplatin by cucurbit[n]urils, β-cyclodextrin and parasulfonatocalix[ 4]arene: a 1H NMR and molecular modelling study, Journal of Inclusion Phenomena and Macrocyclic Chemistry
2016
Cucurbit[n]urils as excipients in pharmaceutical dosage forms, Supramolecular Chemistry
2016
Loading of a Phenanthroline-Based Platinum(II) Complex onto the Surface of a Carbon Nanotube via pi–pi Stacking, Australian Journal of Chemistry
2016
Host-Guest Complexes of Carboxylated Pillar[n]arenes With Drugs, Journal of Pharmaceutical Sciences
2016
Executive functions predict conceptual learning of science, British Journal of Developmental Psychology
2015
The state-of-play- and future of platinum drugs, Endocrine-Related Cancer
2015
Cucurbit[7]uril encapsulated cisplatin overcomes resistance to cisplatin induced by Rab25 overexpression in an intraperitoneal ovarian cancer model, Journal of Ovarian Research
2014
Analysis of montmorillonite clay as a vehicle in platinum anticancer drug delivery, Inorganica Chimica Acta
2014
Amide Coupling Reaction for the Synthesis of Bispyridine-based Ligands and Their Complexation to Platinum as Dinuclear Anticancer Agents, Journal of Visualized Experiments
2014
The ex vivo neurotoxic, myotoxic and cardiotoxic activity of cucurbituril-based macrocyclic drug delivery vehicles, Toxicology Research
2014
Chemical factors affecting cucurbit[n]uril formulation into ocular dosage forms: excipient binding, solubility, corneal permeability and antibiotic encapsulation, Supramolecular Chemistry
2014
Topical Cream-Based Dosage Forms of the Macrocyclic Drug Delivery Vehicle Cucurbit[6]uril, PLoS One
2014
A cisplatin slow-release hydrogel drug delivery system based on a formulation of the macrocycle cucurbit[7]uril, gelatin and polyvinyl alcohol, Journal of Inorganic Biochemistry
2013
DNA-based aptamer fails as a simultaneous cancer targeting agent and drug delivery vehicle for a phenanthroline-based platinum(II) complex, Journal of Inorganic Biochemistry
2013
Platinum anticancer drugs, Encyclopedia of Metalloproteins
2013
Evidence for a Role of Executive Functions in Learning Biology, Infant and Child Development
2012
Cucurbit[7]uril encapsulated cisplatin overcomes cisplatin resistance via a pharmacokinetic effect, Metallomics
2012
Cisplatin drug delivery using gold-coated iron oxide nanoparticles for enhanced tumour targeting with external magnetic fields, Inorganica Chimica Acta
2012
Combining aspects of the platinum anticancer drugs picoplatin and BBR3464 to synthesize a new family of sterically hindered dinuclear complexes; their synthesis, binding kinetics and cytotoxicity, Dalton Transactions
2012
Nanoparticles: the future for platinum drugs or a research red herring?, Nanomedicine
2012
Cisplatin-Tethered Gold Nanoparticles That Exhibit Enhanced Reproducibility, Drug Loading, and Stability: a Step Closer to Pharmaceutical Approval?, Inorganic Chemistry
2012
Rationalising sequence selection by ligand assemblies in the DNA minor groove: the case for thiazotropsin A, Chemical Science
2012
Magnetised Thermo Responsive Lipid Vehicles for Targeted and Controlled Lung Drug Delivery, Pharmaceutical Research
2012
Folding of dinuclear platinum anticancer complexes within the cavity of para-sulphonatocalix[4]arene, Inorganica Chimica Acta
-
Fellow and Chartered Chemist of the Royal Australian Chemical Institute
Member of the Australian Institute of Company Directors
Senior Fellow of the Higher Education Academy
-
Pharmacology And Pharmaceutical Sciences (1115)
Medicinal And Biomolecular Chemistry (0304)
Australian Defence Medal (2007), The National Medal (2017), Nyholm Lecturer (2018), The Australian Research Awards Best in Field - Inorganic Chemistry (2023), John Martin Memorial Award (2024)
