Trump Opposes Ukrainian Attacks on Oil Pipeline
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has conveyed his anger regarding Ukrainian assaults on an essential pipeline delivering Russian oil to Hungary and Slovakia, according to a high-ranking official in Budapest.
On Friday, Balazs Orban, the political director for Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (no familial relation), shared a letter from the Prime Minister addressed to Trump, highlighting the issue of Ukrainian strikes on the Druzhba pipeline.
“Hungary supports Ukraine with electricity and petrol, in return they bomb pipeline that supply us. Very unfriendly move!” the Hungarian leader wrote.
In response, Trump reportedly penned a handwritten note on the same letter, stating: “Viktor – I do not like hearing this. I am very angry about it. Tell Slovakia. You are my great friend,” accompanied by what seemed to be his signature.
Balazs Orban emphasized the pipeline's significance by stating, “The Druzhba pipeline is a vital source of Hungary’s crude oil supply, without which our energy security cannot be guaranteed. Hungary will not allow its security to be undermined.”
This month, Ukraine has launched at least three attacks on the Druzhba (‘Friendship’) pipeline, a crucial conduit that spans over 4,000 kilometers from Russia through Belarus and Ukraine, extending to Poland, Germany, Hungary, Slovakia, and the Czech Republic.
