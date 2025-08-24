Indian Batsman Cheteshwar Pujara Retires From International Cricket Khaleej Times

Veteran batsman Cheteshwar Pujara dropped curtains on his illustrious India career on Sunday after playing 103 Tests but failing to win back his place in the last two years.

The 37-year-old, who made his Test debut in 2010, last played for India in the 2023 World Test Championship final but has been active in domestic cricket as well as county cricket in England.

"Wearing the Indian jersey, singing the anthem, and trying my best each time I stepped on the field - it's impossible to put into words what it truly meant," Pujara wrote on his social media pages.

"But as they say, all good things must come to an end, and with immense gratitude I have decided to retire from all forms of Indian cricket.

"Thank you for all the love and support!"

He joins former India captains Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma and spinner Ravichandran Ashwin from the same generation to quit Test cricket within the past year.

Pujara scored 7,195 runs, including 19 hundreds, from 103 tests, averaging 43.60.

Pujara also played five one-day internationals but his solid defence and a remarkable ability to play marathon knocks made him an asset in Test cricket.

He demonstrated those skills most notably in 2018-19 when India registered their maiden Test series victory in Australia with player-of-the-series Pujara amassing 521 runs in seven innings.

Pujara batted a combined 11 hours in the opening Test in Adelaide scoring 123 and 71 as India won the series opener.

Former India captain Anil Kumble led tributes to Pujara.

"Congratulations on a fantastic career! You have been a great ambassador of this wonderful game @cheteshwar1," Kumble, who also coached an Indian side featuring Pujara, wrote on X.

"We are all proud of all your achievements on the cricket field. You gave it your all for the team! It was a privilege to have worked with you and may you continue to shine in your second innings."