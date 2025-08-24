Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
New Features Available From Newsroom Panama - Real Estate Listings And Classifieds (Buy & Sell) -

New Features Available From Newsroom Panama - Real Estate Listings And Classifieds (Buy & Sell) -


2025-08-24 04:05:55
(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) By popular request we are adding Real Estate listings to Newsroom Panama. They can be your personal house, business or apartment for sale, lease or rent. Real Estate companies are welcome to post their ads here as we have a section called“Real Estate”. The ad cost is $75 for up to 5 pictures and $99 for up to 10 pictures. The ad remains on line until the property is sold, leased or rented. We set up an experimental property in May to get an idea of interest, and there has been over 8000 views. Check it out:

Thousands are Looking for your House, Apartment or Car When Advertised in Panama's Best Digital Showcase – Newsroom Panama Contact us at ...



We are also adding a Buy and Sell in the Classified section for big ticket items like cars or trucks, moving back home sales, house furniture sales, garage sales, flea markets once a week etc. where it is worth the advertising cost of $50 for up to 5 pictures or $75 for up to 10 pictures. The ads stay up as long as you need them to, and there is no word count limit. We are finding that our“Guest Contribution” articles are becoming very popular as occasionally stories register over 100,000 reads. Sponsors or advertisers are more than pleased with the responses that they are receiving from readers. Payments can be made by PayPal, Yappy, or ACH transfers. Email: ...



MENAFN24082025000218011062ID1109967379

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search