Qatar Chamber Discusses Technology Cooperation With Uzbekistan

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Minister of Investment, Trade, and Industry of the Republic of Uzbekistan HE Laziz Kudratov met with Qatar Chamber Board Member Mohamed bin Ahmed Al Obaidli.

The meeting focused on enhancing cooperation between the private sectors of both countries, with a view to strengthening trade and economic relations, particularly in the technology sector.

Discussions also reviewed the investment climate and highlighted promising opportunities available in Qatar and Uzbekistan.

Speaking at the meeting, Al Obaidli praised the growing relations between Qatar and Uzbekistan across various fields, highlighting the strong ties between their private sectors and the ongoing communication and coordination between Qatar Chamber and the relevant trade and investment authorities in Uzbekistan.

He affirmed the keen interest of Qatari businessmen in investing in modern technologies, particularly in areas such as money exchange, banking, payment systems, business services, and smart device application technologies, among others.

Al Obaidli also stressed that Qatar Chamber supports the establishment of joint ventures between Qatari and Uzbek companies.

He called on Uzbek investors to explore opportunities in Qatar, underscoring the favorable investment climate, incentives offered to foreign investors, and the country's advanced infrastructure and abundance of promising opportunities.

For his part, HE Minister of Investment, Trade, and Industry of Uzbekistan Laziz Kudratov expressed his country's keen interest in strengthening trade relations with the Qatari private sector, noting the wide range of areas in which joint projects could be established.

His Excellency underscored the importance of continuing to organize joint events to explore opportunities for trade and economic cooperation between the private sectors of both nations.

Kudratov also reviewed the investment climate in Uzbekistan, particularly in the field of information technology, and showcased several successful companies operating in this sector.