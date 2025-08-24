Moci Tightens Oversight Of Car Agencies To Protect Consumer Rights

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Sanaullah Ataullah | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) has intensified its inspection campaigns across Qatar to ensure that car agencies adhere to the highest standards of transparency and consumer protection.

These efforts come as part of the ministry's continuous commitment to safeguard consumer rights and enhance market confidence. Some car agencies were temporarily shut down following repeated complaints from consumers over the unavailability of spare parts.

Assistant Director of the Consumer Protection and Combating Commercial Fraud Department at MoCI, Mohammed Ali Al-Adhbah, has said the high volume of complaints was the primary reason behind the closures.

Speaking to Qatar TV recently, he explained that inspections revealed certain agencies had failed to provide essential spare parts, directly violating consumer protection regulations.“The closure decisions were a necessary step after verifying that the agencies in question did not have the required spare parts available,” Al-Adba stated.

“Thanks to swift enforcement, agencies have since worked to rectify the issue and supply the necessary parts before the end of their closure period.” MoCI emphasised that ensuring the availability of spare parts is a critical obligation for licensed car agencies and a key factor in protecting consumer rights. The Ministry reaffirmed its commitment to monitoring the sector closely, urging agencies to comply fully with regulations to avoid future penalties.

Al-Adhbah explained that the ministry conducts these field inspections as part of a comprehensive annual plan that covers all commercial sectors in the country.

“The campaigns are ongoing throughout the year. When it comes to the automotive sector, we have a specialised section dedicated to monitoring after-sales services,” he said.

“This includes verifying the availability of spare parts and ensuring that vehicles undergoing maintenance in agency workshops are fully serviced and ready for delivery to customers.” In a bid to improve clarity for consumers, the ministry has issued several new directives this year. Among the most significant is a requirement for all car agencies, including those representing new market entrants to install digital screens in their showrooms.

These screens must display key information, including vehicle price, spare parts costs and maintenance charges.“This initiative ensures that consumers have immediate access to accurate pricing information without the need to ask or search for details,” Al-Adhbah explained.“Many customers previously lacked essential information about spare parts and repair costs. Now, everything is displayed clearly and transparently.” Al-Adhbah noted that these measures are designed to eliminate uncertainty and prevent misinformation in the automotive sector.

“Our objective is to empower consumers with the knowledge they need to make informed purchasing decisions,” he said.“Transparency in pricing builds trust between the consumer and the agency, which is a key pillar of a fair and competitive market.” These efforts are part of the ministry's broader strategy to promote fair trade practices, prevent commercial fraud, and enhance consumer confidence across the Qatari market.

The ministry has reiterated its commitment to conducting year-round inspections, supported by clear regulations and follow-up actions in cases of non-compliance.“We are sending a strong message to all agencies: compliance is not optional,” Al-Adhbah stressed.

“Those failing to adhere to the regulations will face strict penalties.” MoCI encourages consumers to report any violations through its official communication channels, reinforcing the collaborative effort to maintain a transparent and consumer-friendly market environment.