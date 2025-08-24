UK Extends Ukrainian Troop Training Amid Push To Strengthen Army

MENAFN - Live Mint) (Bloomberg) -- The UK will extend its training program for Ukrainian solders in an effort to help Kyiv strengthen its army ahead of any European and US-backed security guarantees linked to a potential peace deal.

The Interflex program, which offers both combat and leadership training, will be extended until the end of 2026 at the earliest, the Ministry of Defence said Saturday. Work toward a potential peace deal between Ukraine and Russia has gathered momentum this week, with US and European military chiefs meeting to discuss security guarantees for Ukraine.

A UK- and France-led“Coalition of the Willing” has developed plans to deploy a multinational military force to Ukraine to deter attacks after a peace deal. The MoD said meetings in recent months have involved more than 200 military planners and input from about 30 countries.

The first stage of the package being drawn up would bolster Ukraine's military with training and reinforcements, Bloomberg reported this week. Those forces would be supported by the multinational group of mostly European troops, to be stationed in Ukraine away from the front line. A further part of the plan calls for a so-called US backstop, which would contribute intelligence sharing, border surveillance, weaponry and possibly air defenses.

More than 50,000 Ukrainian recruits have been trained in Britain under Interflex so far.

“We will continue to step up our support alongside allies, so that Ukraine can defend today and deter tomorrow,” said Defence Secretary John Healey.“In the face of ongoing Russian attacks, we must put Ukraine's Armed Forces in the strongest possible position. And as the push for peace continues, we must make the Ukrainians into the strongest possible deterrent to secure that future peace.”

