Rapper Pauses Live Show To Help Woman Molested At Venue, Earns Praise Online: 'Let's Go Catch Him'
She described the accused as being above average weight, with greasy hair, and of a height similar to her own.Rapper's Quick Response Praised
Without hesitation, the rapper declared:“Let's go catch him,” and directed the security personnel to strengthen security arrangements while also reviewing the surveillance footage. His response drew cheers from fans, who praised him.
He encouraged the victim to continue watching the performance, assuring her that either he or the police would ensure the perpetrator was caught.Attacker Arrested After Escape
Despite the quick action, the attacker managed to escape. Apmozart later said during a live-stream that they had informed the police. The next day, Hangzhou police arrested a 25-year-old man, identified only by his surname, Luo. He now faces criminal detention for up to 15 days under the Public Security Administration Punishments Law.Captain Justice' Trend Online
A video of the incident spread widely on a Chinese social media platform, where users began calling him "Captain Justice".
According to the SCMP, many users commented: "You are Captain Justice."
One person wrote: "She is very brave to speak up at the site. If she did not do this, she might not be able to prove what happened and bring the pervert to justice."
Another added: "Well done, Hangzhou police, for reacting fast."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- North America Automotive Market Size, Share And Forecast 2025-2033
- Airborne ISR Market Size, Share And Growth Forecast By 2033
- Mexico Oral Care Market Demand, Opportunities, And Key Drivers
- Australia Corporate Wellness Market Projected To Reach USD 3.6 Billion By 2033
- United States Laboratory Automation Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth Factors And Forecast 2025-2033
- UAE Online Grocery Market Size To Reach USD 18,353.4 Million By 2033: Trends & Future Outlook
CommentsNo comment