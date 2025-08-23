Uzbekistan Considers Purchasing Ships From Azerbaijan And Turkmenistan
“Like in Azerbaijan, there is also a shipyard in Turkmenistan. Today we agreed to examine the issue of acquiring vessels from these shipyards. All technical aspects need to be worked out,” Mahkamov said.
The minister added that Uzbekistan plans to begin operating its own ferries in the Caspian Sea. According to him, the decision comes amid a sharp increase in freight volumes and current congestion that can cause delays of 30–40 days.
Mahkamov also announced that a trilateral agreement was signed between Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, and Turkmenistan, paving the way for the establishment of joint ventures in transport, logistics, and specialized industries.
“A trilateral document has been signed that launches work on creating joint companies in transport-logistics and specialized industrial enterprises. It will ensure the smooth movement of cargo, create conditions for freight forwarding services, and provide certain advantages for shipments both from and to Uzbekistan. Naturally, this will also apply to transit cargo passing through the Republic of Uzbekistan,” he noted.
According to the minister, such coordination will help reduce transportation costs and ease the logistical burden on producers and cargo shippers.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- North America Automotive Market Size, Share And Forecast 2025-2033
- Airborne ISR Market Size, Share And Growth Forecast By 2033
- Mexico Oral Care Market Demand, Opportunities, And Key Drivers
- Australia Corporate Wellness Market Projected To Reach USD 3.6 Billion By 2033
- United States Laboratory Automation Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth Factors And Forecast 2025-2033
- UAE Online Grocery Market Size To Reach USD 18,353.4 Million By 2033: Trends & Future Outlook
CommentsNo comment