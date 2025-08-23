403
Gaza Bleeds: Israeli Egregious Attacks Kill Over 62,250 Palestinians
(MENAFN) At least 62,263 Palestinians have been killed since Israel resumed its egregious campaign against the Gaza Strip in October 2023, the Health Ministry in Gaza reported on Friday.
The ministry's latest statement confirmed 71 new deaths and 251 injuries in the past 24 hours, pushing the total number of injured to 157,365.
Additionally, the ministry revealed that two more people, including a child, have died due to starvation and malnutrition, bringing the total famine-related deaths to 273, with 112 of the victims being children.
"Many victims remain trapped under rubble or in the streets," the ministry added, emphasizing that rescue teams are still unable to reach survivors due to the ongoing Israeli bombardments and lack of equipment.
Since Israel resumed its military operations on March 18, after violating a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement, 10,717 Palestinians have been killed, and 45,324 have sustained injuries, according to the ministry.
Israeli forces have also continued targeting civilians in their pursuit of humanitarian aid. In the past 24 hours, 24 people were killed, and 133 others were injured while attempting to seek aid.
Since May 27, 2,060 Palestinians have been killed, and 15,197 have been injured in such attacks, the ministry stated.
Israel's ongoing blockade of Gaza, which has been in place since early March, has exacerbated the region’s already dire conditions, triggering famine, widespread disease, and the collapse of vital services.
In response to the humanitarian crisis, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant last November, accusing them of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza. Israel is also facing a genocide case at the International Court of Justice over its actions in the region.
