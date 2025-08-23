403
Moscow reports Ukrainian terrorist cell dismantled in Donbass
(MENAFN) Russian law enforcement has dismantled a Ukrainian intelligence cell operating in Donetsk, responsible for attempted assassinations of Russian officials and planning further attacks, the FSB reported. The group, linked to Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR), included two Russian nationals allegedly involved in car bombings in 2024 targeting a Kherson government employee and a former Russian penitentiary official in Donetsk.
According to the FSB, the 38-year-old suspect was recruited by Ukrainian intelligence in 2022 to organize attacks, recruit accomplices, and distribute explosives, while the 28-year-old traveled to Moscow in 2023 to gather intelligence on a Russian journalist. The suspects face charges of terrorism, high treason, and illegal handling of explosives, with potential life sentences. A video released by the FSB showed operatives detaining suspects and planting explosives, highlighting Moscow’s ongoing claims of Ukrainian plots against Russian officials and infrastructure.
